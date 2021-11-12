Support effort helps military members get home for holidays

VOL. 45 | NO. 46 | Friday, November 12, 2021

LYNCHBURG (AP) — The Tennessee distillery producing Jack Daniel's whiskey is teaming with a military support group to help service members and their families get home for the holidays.

More than 1,700 service members and relatives will head home through "Operation Ride Home," organizers said. It's the most participants in program history.

In its 11th year, the program provides financial assistance to active-duty, junior-enlisted military members and their families to travel to loved ones' homes nationwide. The Jack Daniel Distillery teams with the Armed Services YMCA to offer the assistance.

Service members from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard have been assisted with travel to every state.

"We are absolutely thrilled they'll get to reunite with their loved ones this year," said Chris Fletcher, Jack Daniel's master distiller. "Providing some financial assistance to see that they make it home is the least we can do."

Jack Daniel's is the flagship brand of Kentucky-based Brown-Forman.