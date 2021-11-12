Littler selects Strawn as managing shareholder

VOL. 45 | NO. 46 | Friday, November 12, 2021

Littler, an employment and labor law practice representing management, has appointed Bradley Strawn as regional office managing shareholder of the firm’s Nashville office, succeeding Jennifer Robinson, who has stepped down to focus on her practice.

In addition to leading the Nashville office, Strawn will continue to serve as OMS in Atlanta.

Strawn advises employers on a broad range of matters, including structuring and defending contingent workforce and independent contractor relationships; defending employment discrimination, harassment and retaliation complaints; and restrictive covenants and trade secrets litigation.

Roberts named fellow of Litigation Counsel

The Litigation Counsel of America has named Stites & Harbison, PLLC attorney Lauren Paxton Roberts as a fellow. Roberts joins five other Stites & Harbison attorneys who are fellows of the LCA.

The LCA is an invitation-only trial lawyer honorary society established to reflect the new face of the American bar. Membership is limited to 3,500 fellows representing less than 0.5% of American lawyers. Fellows in the LCA represent the highest standards among American litigation and trial counsel across all segments of the bar.

Roberts is a member in the firm’s Nashville and Franklin offices, where she concentrates her practice in the areas of business and commercial litigation with a focus on financial services and professional malpractice. She is a member of the Business Litigation and the Torts & Insurance Practice groups.

Genesco named George chief financial officer

Thomas A. George has been named senior vice president-finance and chief financial officer of Genesco, Inc., elevating his role from the interim position he has held since December 2020. George is expected to serve in this position through at least March 2024.

George previously served nine years as chief financial officer of the global footwear company Deckers Brands, where, during his tenure, the company doubled its revenue and increased its market capitalization fourfold.

Earlier in his career, he was chief financial officer of Oakley, the global eyewear brand, and served in the same capacity at companies in the technology and medical device industries.

George holds a degree in business administration from the University of Southern California and is a certified public accountant.

Edwards to lead new F&M Midtown branch

F&M Bank has named Brad Edwards as city executive for its new full-service branch in Midtown. A Middle Tennessee native, Edwards has been with F&M team since 2007, leading the effort to open the bank’s branch in Hendersonville and serving as the head of that location until joining the Midtown office.

Edwards grew up in Nashville and Hendersonville and attended Middle Tennessee State University.

Belle Meade’s Conn named AVMA delegate

Joe Ed Conn, DVM, has been named an alternate for the American Veterinary Medical Association.

Conn has practiced small-animal medicine and surgery at Belle Meade Animal Hospital since 1996. A Nashville native, he graduated from the Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine in 1991 after receiving a B.S. from Auburn in animal and dairy science in 1987.

He served on the executive board of the Tennessee Veterinary Medical Association for 10 years beginning in 2009, including as president in 2017. He also has served as a part of the Dean’s Advisory Board for the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine.

A resident of Whites Creek, he has led a veterinary team on medical mission trips to Honduras on several occasions.

Conn will serve as a go-between for the AVMA members in Tennessee, representing the state at the national level and sharing national initiatives with members of the state organization.

The AVMA House of Delegates is composed of members representing 70 state, territorial and allied veterinary medical groups with a delegate and an alternate delegate from each organization.

Music City Center’s Starks get PCMA post

Music City Center President and CEO Charles Starks has been named chairman of the board for the Professional Convention Management Association.

With 8,400 professional and student members, as well as 100,000 business stakeholders worldwide, PCMA is the global leader in business events. In 2022, the organization will combine its board of directors and foundation board of trustees into a single board of 19 members. Nominations were announced in September, with full membership approval announced Tuesday.

Starks has led Music City Center since its inception and is the third convention center executive to chair the PCMA board in its 65-year history. He previously served in other capacities on the board of directors and the foundation board of trustees. He currently serves as secretary and treasurer.

Starks will serve a one-year term as chairman, effective Jan. 12, followed by a one-year term as past chair. He will continue his role as president and CEO of Music City Center.