VOL. 45 | NO. 46 | Friday, November 12, 2021

Rutherford County Chamber 101 Orientation. An opportunity to pitch your business, network with like-minded professionals, gain useful information about the County’s business climate and learn about the benefits of becoming a Chamber member. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, 3050 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro. Friday, 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information

SATURDAY, NOV. 13

Rotary Pancake Day

The Columbia Noon Rotary Club will be holding its annual Pancake Day. Proceeds support Rotary Club’s projects such as scholarships for local high school students and the Community Fourth of July bike and wagon parade for children. Fee: $7 each or 3 for $20. Children 4 and under eat free. Dine in or carry out. Memorial Building, 308 W. 7th Street, Columbia. 6 a.m.-4 p.m. Information

Music City Food Truck Park & Flea Market

Featuring food trucks, indoor shopping, live music, beer and hard seltzers plus a view of the Nashville skyline. 400 Davidson Street. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Information

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 17

How Your Business Can Support Local Talent

The Chamber’s Area Advisory Councils hosts a Zoom meeting focused on how community members and local businesses can support young talent as they prepare to join the workforce. The webinar will spotlight work-based learning and talent pipeline programs that are making a difference right now. Also discuss the different ways your organization can support our local youth and their career development. Registration is required, and participants will receive Zoom login information in a confirmation email. 9-10 a.m. Information

Gallatin Young Professionals Let’s Get Lunch

Join young professionals from Gallatin as they venture out to local eateries to mix and mingle. Cracker Barrel, 1005 Village Green Crossing, Gallatin. 11:30-12:30. Information

Hospitality Link

Industry Update and Networking Happy Hour presented by Infinity Hospitality. Panel discussion on the state of Nashville’s hospitality industry. Networking mixer including complimentary beverages and light bites to follow the presentation. Complimentary event, but pre-registration is required. Mask wearing is requested when not eating or drinking. Panelists include Adam Mansell, Tennessee Department of Travel and Tourism; Beth Morrow, Lipscomb University Hospitality and Entertainment; Nathaniel Beaver, Infinity Hospitality. Moderator: Sherry Franklin, Renaissance Nashville Hotel. The Bell Tower, 400 4th Ave. S., Nashville. 4-6 p.m.

THURSDAY, NOV. 18

Intro Nashville Program: Info Session

Join this virtual information session to hear more about the benefits and value of the Intro Nashville Program. Intro Nashville provides participants with the tools that help unlock connections to the city. Learn more about Nashville and establish new relationships with local business and community leaders. This virtual information session will give all the necessary information. 10-10:30 a.m. Register to receive Zoom login information. Information

Maury County Multi-Employer Job Fair

Employers attending include: Kroger, Addus, Maury Regional Medical Center, CoreCivic, Home Instead, FedEx, Marelli, Physicians Mutual, Columbia Machine Works, NHC Healthcare, McMillian Construction and more. American Job Center, 119 Nashville Hwy, Columbia. 12-2 p.m. Information

Business After Hours

Join Clarksville Area Chamber members at Loaves and Fishes for an opportunity to network with other chamber members. Loaves and Fishes, 825 Crossland Avenue, Clarksville. 5-7 p.m. Information

FRIDAY, NOV. 19

Rutherford County Chamber 101 Orientation

An opportunity to pitch your business, network with like-minded professionals, gain useful information about the County’s business climate and learn about the benefits of becoming a Chamber member. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, 3050 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information

SATURDAY, NOV. 20

Christmas Harvest Craft Show

Gallatin Civic Center, 210 Albert Gallatin Ave. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Information

TUESDAY, NOV. 23

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Join Gallatin Chamber members at various eateries in Gallatin, sharing the local love to our restaurants, while creating a network of professionals living and working in Gallatin. Guests are welcome to attend, but we ask that they consider becoming a regular member of the Leads Group by joining the Gallatin Chamber of Commerce. Lunch is not sponsored, so please be prepared to purchase your meal. O’Charley’s, 1009 Village Green Crossing, Gallatin. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Information

TUESDAY, NOV. 30

Williamson County Real Estate Summit

Speakers: Lawrence Yun, chief economist of the National Association of Realtors. Williamson County residential real estate panel and conversation moderated by Bo Patten, CEO of the Williamson County Association of Realtors. Retail trends and the future of the Factory at Franklin, Elam Freeman, founder and principal of Ojas Partners. State of Commercial Real Estate moderated by Elizabeth McCreary, Williamson, Inc. chief economic development officer. Virginia Springs II, 5501 Virginia Way, Brentwood. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: $55 members, $65 non-members, $750 Company table of 10. Information