Top Davidson County residential sales for October 2021

|4411 Truxton
|Nashville
|37205
|10/27
|Mudter George E Jr Trustee
|Warriner Eleanor M
|$6,000,000
|1 Webster
|Nashville
|37205
|10/20
|Wachtler Randall J Trustee
|Williams Noel B Trustee
|$5,500,000
|1616 West End
|Nashville
|37203
|10/29
|Parks Bob
|1600 West End Ave Part LLC
|$5,100,000
|436 Royal Oaks
|Nashville
|37205
|10/27
|Puin Mitch
|McDermott Kevin P
|$4,500,000
|1024 Gateway
|Nashville
|37220
|10/27
|Maynard Jason
|Stone Oak Builders LLC
|$4,445,000
|1616 End
|Nashville
|37203
|10/20
|King Kenneth; King Theresa
|1600 West End Avenue Partners LLC
|$3,958,000
|811 Lynnbrook
|Nashville
|37215
|10/4
|Caissa Douwes 2020 Gst-Exempt Family Trust
|Sheer Elizabeth; Sheer Jason
|$3,850,000
|915 Kirkwood
|Nashville
|37204
|10/5
|Gasper Christine; Gasper Courtney
|Doyle Theresa; Doyle Theresa Worthington; Sauve Marcel
|$3,800,000
|5262 Granny White
|Nashville
|37220
|10/15
|Tate Hillary; Tate Larry
|Franks Justin C; Franks Wylie P; Franks Justin Crockett; Franks Wylie Pamela
|$3,800,000
|1913 Cromwell
|Nashville
|37215
|10/5
|Junge Living Trust
|H&B Development Partners
|$3,300,000
|836 Overton
|Nashville
|37220
|10/5
|Revocable Trust of Eric David Streisand
|Shields Family Trust
|$3,200,000
|737 Benton
|Nashville
|37204
|10/20
|Jones Brittany Pardue; Jones Jason Andrew
|Earl Lee LLC
|$3,062,500
|1407 Sweetbriar
|Nashville
|37212
|10/5
|Fitzbriar LLC
|Scoggin Danielle C Lee; Scoggin James H
|$2,995,000
|807 Bexhill
|Hermitage
|37076
|10/20
|SCG-Oakwood Commons LLC
|Bvc Oakwood Commons LLC
|$2,900,000
|959 Evans
|Nashville
|37204
|10/19
|Hughes Alexander; Sarelakos Stephanie
|White Pines Building Group LLC
|$2,900,000
|5323 Stanford
|Nashville
|37215
|10/18
|Deckard Steven R
|5323 Stanford Trust
|$2,850,000
|1709 Tyne
|Nashville
|37215
|10/6
|Hyndman Chris W
|Frederik Bennett Trust
|$2,769,000
|114 Cheek
|Nashville
|37205
|10/19
|McCoy Family Trust
|Landsberg Anthony J; Landsberg Hayley
|$2,692,500
|403 Brookfield
|Nashville
|37205
|10/29
|Balhorn Randall Dean
|Brunger Aldrink
|$2,650,000
|4414 Iroquois
|Nashville
|37205
|10/20
|Landsberg Anthony J; Landsberg Hayley H
|Browning Jeffrey Dee; Danner Raymond L
|$2,650,000
|4027 Dorcas
|Nashville
|37215
|10/13
|Manno Alexandra Elaine; Manno Kevin Matthew
|Cadence Const LLC
|$2,600,000
|2020 Otter Creek
|Nashville
|37215
|10/13
|2020 Otter Creek Road Trust
|McKay Tammy J
|$2,600,000
|915 Overton Lea
|Nashville
|37220
|10/25
|Turnbull-Gavigan Jennifer Anne
|Gilchrist Edward Glenn
|$2,500,000
|4007 Dorcas
|Nashville
|37215
|10/7
|Cubillo Caroline Hart; Jimenez Ronald Jesus Cubillo
|Malone Charles I; Malone Sara H
|$2,500,000
|1715 Castleman
|Nashville
|37215
|10/5
|IVRR 2021 LLC
|Build Nashville Db2 LLC
|$2,416,137
|102 Alton
|Nashville
|37205
|10/27
|Buehler Stephen Christopher
|Zd Management LLC
|$2,400,000
|3505 Belmont
|Nashville
|37215
|10/25
|Gilchrist Edward Glenn
|Cumberland Trust & Inv Co Executor
|$2,250,000
|4328 General Bate
|Nashville
|37204
|10/1
|Warrix Chadwick Lewis; Warrix Lora Duff
|Old South Const of TN LLC
|$2,231,290
|1712 Tyne
|Nashville
|37215
|10/11
|Spencer Catherine; Spencer Michael
|Tarquine Amy L; Tarquine Steven S
|$2,150,000
|6135 Hillsboro
|Nashville
|37215
|10/14
|6135 Hillsboro Property Trust
|George W Hudspeth Revocable Trust
|$2,100,000
|1708 Linden
|Nashville
|37212
|10/1
|Stark John Kyle
|Donofrio Kathleen; Donofrio Peter Donofrio; Elshafei Ruby
|$2,050,000
|4000 Nebraska
|Nashville
|37209
|10/15
|Ragle Steven Paul II
|Jenkins Billy J; Jenkins Erin C
|$2,000,000
|2312 Hampton
|Nashville
|37215
|10/29
|Steunebrink David
|Benson Group
|$2,000,000
|2800 White Oak
|Nashville
|37215
|10/4
|Lusk Charles; Lusk Leticia
|Amanda Leigh Andrews Revocable Living Trust
|$1,999,000
|6027 Hillsboro
|Nashville
|37215
|10/1
|Laird Peter Trustee; Strong Arm Ranch; Sussman Charles Trustee
|Bradley Jerry
|$1,950,000
|101 Balleroy
|Brentwood
|37027
|10/14
|Tarquine Amy L; Tarquine Steven S
|Baker Gary T; Baker Portia L
|$1,950,000
|707 Starlit
|Nashville
|37205
|10/7
|Helfer David J; Helfer Heather S
|Rich Audrea; Rich Brendan
|$1,923,000
|144 Alton
|Nashville
|37205
|10/18
|Tao Erin; Thomas Akshay
|Ford Steven Eugene
|$1,900,000
|4506B Belmont Park
|Nashville
|37215
|10/18
|Kirby Bonnie; Kirby Jeffrey
|Seppa Joseph
|$1,855,000
|1040A Battery
|Nashville
|37220
|10/4
|Sevilla Alexander David; Sevilla Yesenia Braga
|Glass Charlotte D; Glass Larry D; Vann Daryl B; Vann Evin Pat
|$1,849,900
|1616 End
|Nashville
|37203
|10/22
|Dos Hombres LLC
|1600 West End Avenue Part LLC
|$1,844,000
|1099 Lynnwood
|Nashville
|37215
|10/27
|Breckenridge Investments 2 LLC
|Hutton Robert M
|$1,825,000
|704 Millstone
|Nashville
|37205
|10/25
|Freinberg Stephen Michael
|Conrad Karen S
|$1,825,000
|4434 Sheppard
|Nashville
|37205
|10/25
|El Gammal Dana Deanne; El Gammal Tarek Michael
|Phillys M Scruggs Family Trust; Phillys M Scruggs Tennessee Martial Trust
|$1,800,000
|1507 Dallas
|Nashville
|37212
|10/7
|Abbott Marshall
|Forkum Anna M
|$1,790,000
|601 Madison
|Nashville
|37208
|10/7
|Mullowney Frieda; Mullowney Jim
|Mainland Germantown LLC
|$1,679,000
|6128 Stonehaven
|Nashville
|37215
|10/5
|Goldberg Charles Weil Jr; Goldberg Laura Kirkpatrick
|Beste David; Beste Jennifer
|$1,675,000
|720 Boscobel
|Nashville
|37206
|10/4
|Moll John; Moll Rebecca
|Bacon Sheena Swanson; Bacon William Russell; Hunter Josh
|$1,675,000
|1004 Greenwich
|Nashville
|37215
|10/11
|King Carol A
|David M Gabrielsen Declaration of Trust
|$1,650,000
|5451 Granny White
|Brentwood
|37027
|10/25
|Vouvalides Alexander A Trustee
|Sulak Casey
|$1,625,000
|933 Douglas
|Nashville
|37204
|10/15
|Jones David T; Oakes Michelle M
|Jones Brittany; Jones Jason
|$1,600,000
|1136 Glenwood
|Nashville
|37204
|10/5
|752 Lynwood LLC
|Guarino Tracy; Puckett Scott Paul Jr
|$1,600,000
|4358 Chickering
|Nashville
|37215
|10/7
|Malone Charles I; Malone Sarah H
|Davies Ed R; Davies Elizabeth B
|$1,600,000
|516 Monroe
|Nashville
|37208
|10/28
|Treadwell David
|Bevere John Paul
|$1,575,000
|1710 Temple
|Nashville
|37215
|10/4
|Greer Garry Andrew II; Grilletta Erica
|Augusty Michelle W; Augusty Tyler
|$1,527,000
|1616 End
|Nashville
|37203
|10/29
|Bennett Bruce
|1600 West End Ave Partners LLC
|$1,518,000
|8455 Lewis
|Nashville
|37221
|10/18
|Harris Kenneth Paul
|Keeton John M IV
|$1,500,000
|438 Grayson
|Nashville
|37205
|10/11
|Reed Lauren Devereaux
|Stockard Mary A
|$1,500,000
|4000 End
|Nashville
|37205
|10/29
|Hull Robert E Trustee
|Allen William B
|$1,500,000
|108 Glendower
|Nashville
|37204
|10/7
|Perry Benjamin W; Perry Megan Goggans
|Dgi Properties LLC
|$1,500,000
|931 Glendale
|Nashville
|37204
|10/22
|Pennington Jay T
|White Pines Building Group LLC
|$1,480,000
|1310 Otter Creek
|Nashville
|37215
|10/20
|Helm Joseph P III
|Jones Jacqueline K
|$1,450,000
|3341 Love
|Nashville
|37212
|10/1
|Vigliano David
|Ware Don; Ware Linda
|$1,450,000
|1139 Duncanwood
|Nashville
|37204
|10/22
|Bella LLC
|Gluck Jonathan M
|$1,450,000
|2602 Essex
|Nashville
|37212
|10/18
|Cole Roger Lewis Jr; Cole Sarah Ella
|Helm Anne Marie; Helm Joseph
|$1,405,000
|504 Neilwood
|Nashville
|37205
|10/15
|Voigt John Robert Jr; Voigt Virginia Anne Fowler
|Maners Elizabeth; Maners James
|$1,400,000
|2005 Kingsbury
|Nashville
|37215
|10/13
|Coury Justin; Wilcoxson Ashley
|Bell Carl D; Bell Shannon S
|$1,390,000
|623 Woodleigh
|Nashville
|37215
|10/1
|Grande Mary Belle
|Dara Christine Russell Residential Trust
|$1,380,000
|198 Manchester
|Nashville
|37206
|10/8
|Nathanson Lauren; Nathanson Matthew
|Jennifer Morant And Joshua Morant Living Trust
|$1,376,000
|20 Whitworth
|Nashville
|37205
|10/28
|St Pierre Jerry Joseph Jr
|Schlater Jane V
|$1,370,000
|1712 Stokes
|Nashville
|37215
|10/25
|Deidiker Nicholas A; Richardson Mary C
|Nyquist Kate; White Jason S; White Virginia L
|$1,350,000
|101 Sheffield
|Nashville
|37215
|10/21
|Bohn Parker Williams; Bohn William Paul
|Goraczkowski Steven; Wray Lynette M
|$1,350,000
|1501 South
|Nashville
|37212
|10/19
|Mlakar Megan; Mlakar Travis
|Bennett Kathy Jo
|$1,350,000
|3516 Elkins
|Nashville
|37209
|10/1
|Benson Bryan T; Benson Cheryl D
|JW Properties LLC
|$1,350,000
|1000 12th
|Nashville
|37203
|10/12
|Mahoney Enterprises LLC; Ruth A Mahoney Trust
|DC Nashville Real Estate II LLC
|$1,304,025
|1009 12th
|Nashville
|37203
|10/1
|Seeder Valley LLC
|1009C 12th Avenue South LLC
|$1,300,000
|302 Chamberlin
|Nashville
|37209
|10/28
|Coats Charles J Trustee
|Bubis Martin R
|$1,299,900
|75A Brookwood
|Nashville
|37205
|10/13
|De La O Shannon; Disalle Matthew
|Stephenson Home Co LLC
|$1,299,000
|501 Wilson
|Nashville
|37205
|10/22
|Rupley James W
|Nelson John Trustee
|$1,285,250
|1741 Hillmont
|Nashville
|37215
|10/13
|Glaus Lynne; Glaus Robert Wayne
|Bruce Lisa B
|$1,250,000
|793 Brook Hollow
|Nashville
|37205
|10/7
|Albert Christine Inv LLC; Frank Stanton Dev LLC
|Music City Holdings LLC
|$1,240,000
|3621 Central
|Nashville
|37205
|10/29
|Burrows Mary Margaret Trustee
|Shreeve James
|$1,210,000
|908 Lynnwood
|Nashville
|37205
|10/12
|HR Properties of TN
|Emily Y Hartman Living Trust
|$1,205,000
|6125 Chickering
|Nashville
|37215
|10/15
|Meyer Lindsay; Meyer Matthew
|Gregory Susan A
|$1,200,000
|1009 12th
|Nashville
|37203
|10/1
|Seeder Valley LLC
|1009B 12th Avenue South LLC
|$1,200,000
|1018 Grassland
|Nashville
|37220
|10/29
|Province Builders LLC
|Mader Mary Wayne H
|$1,200,000
|717 Starlit
|Nashville
|37205
|10/4
|Siemer Christopher Phillip; Siemer Lauren Correa
|Halford Kelsey W; Halford Stephen
|$1,166,000
|793 Brook Hollow
|Nashville
|37205
|10/4
|Music City Holdings LLC
|793 Brook Hollow LLC
|$1,150,000
|907 Forest Acres
|Nashville
|37220
|10/6
|Wagner Anne; Wagner Paul M
|Reed Lauren
|$1,150,000
|715 Belle Meade
|Nashville
|37205
|10/12
|Warner Jeannette S
|Frances Currey Briggs Revocable Trust
|$1,145,820
|1702 Kingsbury
|Nashville
|37215
|10/13
|Cohen Aaron H; Cohen Kayla M
|Powell Amy; Powell Jason
|$1,120,000
|4705 Benton Smith
|Nashville
|37215
|10/13
|4705 Benton Smith Road Trust Nominee Trust Agmt
|Glaus Lynne MacMillan; Glaus Robert Wayne
|$1,116,000
|439 Grayson
|Nashville
|37205
|10/20
|Quick Joseph Shane
|Marks Tracy
|$1,101,000
|515 Church
|Nashville
|37219
|10/18
|Boggess Michael Allen; Boggess Bernadette
|Shayer Stanley; Romano Jeffrey F
|$1,100,000
|4105 Media
|Nashville
|37209
|10/8
|Estes Allister Caldwell
|Parrott Meredith R
|$1,100,000
|8787 Hester Beasley
|Nashville
|37221
|10/29
|Pulliam Robert P
|Brado David
|$1,100,000
|949 Southside
|Nashville
|37203
|10/4
|Purcell Margaret
|Sub Innovations LLC
|$1,100,000
|805 19th
|Nashville
|37206
|10/21
|Locke Jeremy
|Turner Britnie Faith
|$1,097,000
|4204 Lone Oak
|Nashville
|37215
|10/29
|Scott Brandon David
|Graham Carlin G
|$1,075,000
|7426 Huntwick
|Nashville
|37221
|10/5
|Keech Daisy; Yerger Michael E
|Willis Nancy D; Willis Russell H Jr
|$1,050,000
|1003 11th
|Nashville
|37203
|10/7
|1003 11Th LLC
|Shackleford Keith
|$1,025,000
|1013 12th
|Nashville
|37203
|10/27
|Moon Young Jin
|12Th Ave South LLC
|$1,025,000
|1212 Laurel
|Nashville
|37203
|10/11
|Brandon And Kara Kerns Living Trust
|Martindale Robert Glenn III
|$1,015,000
|425 Avoca
|Nashville
|37203
|10/25
|Kelly Carol H; Kelly Patrick J
|B J Ralston Living Trust; B J Ralston Revocable Living Trust
|$1,015,000
|1025 Wedgewood
|Nashville
|37203
|10/7
|Brew Properties LLC
|Armistead Courtney S; Armistead James C III
|$1,010,000
|1006 12th
|Nashville
|37203
|10/25
|Wohlers Chad
|Dc Nashville Real Estate II LLC
|$1,001,725
|700 1st
|Nashville
|37201
|10/14
|Nashville 700 1St Avenue N Unit 307 LLC
|OII Property LP
|$1,000,000
|1029 Wedgewood
|Nashville
|37203
|10/11
|Pennington Amanda; Pennington Steven
|C B F Revocable Living Trust
|$1,000,000
|820 Youngs
|Nashville
|37207
|10/5
|Chalfin Lauryl Hanna Pate
|Acklen Joyce
|$1,000,000
|4038 Overbrook
|Nashville
|37204
|10/5
|8GCO Trust
|Sehrt David G; Sehrt Sherrie P
|$1,000,000
|1100 Norfleet
|Nashville
|37220
|10/18
|8Gco Revocable Living Trust
|Price Marilyn L
|$1,000,000
|4105 Lone Oak
|Nashville
|37215
|10/8
|Stroble Lindsay; Stroble Martin
|Hazelwood Asa; Hazelwood Katherine
|$999,000
|3640 Mayflower
|Nashville
|37204
|10/21
|Janeway Clay Alexander; Janeway Hailey Bryant
|Ciobanu Dragos; Ciobanu Mariana
|$996,100
|900 Halcyon
|Nashville
|37204
|10/21
|Durst Paul Alexander Pinette
|Borst Alexandra
|$987,000
|1436 Electric
|Nashville
|37206
|10/11
|Hoag Donald; Booe Kristin
|Ronk Allison; Ronk Matthew
|$985,000
|112 The Commons
|Nashville
|37215
|10/13
|Smith Constance A
|Belz Gary R; Belz Shelly Bass
|$979,000
|515 Church
|Nashville
|37219
|10/27
|Leith Brian
|Murphy Dennis
|$965,000
|3709 Westmont
|Nashville
|37215
|10/15
|Walsh Colin; Walsh Kelly
|Nancy V Bailey Revocable Living Trust
|$959,900
|3711 Oaklawn
|Nashville
|37215
|10/11
|Fivestar Building Group LLC
|Fields Danielle P
|$957,000
|1401 Ordway
|Nashville
|37206
|10/27
|Snavely Chad Michael
|Hutchison David Duane
|$950,000
|4101 Idaho
|Nashville
|37209
|10/20
|Scott William Cooper
|Devine Joshua P
|$950,000
|700 12th
|Nashville
|37203
|10/1
|Mancuso Scott
|Lowe Amanda; Lowe Richard
|$950,000
|610 11th
|Nashville
|37206
|10/21
|Bailey Melinda M
|Coffman Joseph P; Coffman Tracey L
|$950,000
|606 Hume
|Nashville
|37208
|10/20
|Gherini Stephanie M
|Schmidt James R
|$950,000
|4128 Wallace
|Nashville
|37215
|10/4
|Chesnut Infill GP
|Burns Georgeana; Burns Martin R
|$950,000
|6418 Lickton
|Goodlttsvll
|37072
|10/14
|Atkinson Collina; Atkinson William Joe; Frazier Cheryl M
|Dahlhauser Nancy M
|$947,621
|24 Fern
|Nashville
|37207
|10/29
|Sae Properties LLC
|Fern 2 LLC
|$946,000
|1249 Mary Helen
|Nashville
|37220
|10/28
|McKinley Evan
|Franklin Stephen
|$940,000
|6712 Currywood
|Nashville
|37205
|10/21
|Cahill Christopher M Trustee
|Thomas Lora D
|$940,000
|2123 Ashwood
|Nashville
|37212
|10/18
|Bryce B Lineker Family Trust
|110 3Rd Avenue Trust
|$925,000
|810 13th
|Nashville
|37203
|10/8
|Lewis Marilyn M
|Glaser Charles Nathaniel Williams
|$925,000
|1516 Daventry
|Nashville
|37221
|10/4
|Tall Tall Living Trust Agreement
|Hadden Carolyne Brinson
|$925,000
|1616 End
|Nashville
|37203
|10/26
|Cerasuolo John
|1600 West End Avenue Partners LLC
|$925,000
|1403 11th
|Nashville
|37203
|10/12
|McMurrich Michael; Padly Celine Elodie
|Cadence Const LLC
|$925,000
|1405 11th
|Nashville
|37203
|10/22
|Gilbert Matthew
|Cadence Const LLC
|$925,000
|1021 Wedgewood
|Nashville
|37203
|10/13
|Schneider Lauren E; Schneider Todd M
|Nowakowski Cory
|$920,900
|1117 3rd
|Nashville
|37210
|10/6
|222 Oz LLC
|Halcyon Bike Shop LLC
|$920,000
|811A Knox
|Nashville
|37204
|10/4
|Park Christopher; Park Margaret
|Ealey Gary; Ealey Michele
|$920,000
|5438 Camelot
|Brentwood
|37027
|10/8
|Pons Annie Kate; Pons Joshua Corbett
|Hale Lois L Estate
|$915,000
|3910 Cross Creek
|Nashville
|37215
|10/5
|Henderson Robin L
|Joseph C Davis LLC
|$900,000
|148 Alton
|Nashville
|37205
|10/4
|Chesnut Infill GP
|Crosby Debra L
|$900,000
|606 Monroe
|Nashville
|37208
|10/6
|Kops Karen L
|Jervis Marcia M; Jervis Craig M
|$900,000
|106B Rosebank
|Nashville
|37206
|10/19
|Fagan Katherine; Fagan Kevin
|Tynelea Partners GP
|$900,000
|212 Leonard
|Nashville
|37205
|10/8
|French Richard B
|Messina Travis
|$900,000
|2123 Elliott
|Nashville
|37204
|10/11
|Lld Properties LLC
|Turco Michael R; Turco Monique C
|$899,000
|2113 18th
|Nashville
|37212
|10/25
|Edwards Mary Katherine
|Wilson Anne P
|$896,000
|113 Groome
|Nashville
|37205
|10/27
|Petery Andras Dardis
|Madden Jacob E
|$895,000
|914 15th
|Nashville
|37212
|10/1
|Ledden Christopher; Ledden Fiona
|Ward Luisa Utset; Ward Thomas
|$895,000
|6937 Shelly
|Nashville
|37211
|10/27
|Platt Andrew
|Hunter Anne Bennett
|$895,000
|3408 Marlborough
|Nashville
|37212
|10/13
|Phillips Jay Y; Phillips Latricia R
|Luv Properties LLC
|$894,000
|119 Mason
|Nashville
|37203
|10/20
|McDonagh Coleman
|Mason Avenue LLC
|$885,000
|1009 Eastland
|Nashville
|37206
|10/28
|Whitt Stephanie
|Siddiqi Adam
|$879,900
|1620 4th
|Nashville
|37208
|10/11
|C B F Revocable Living Trust
|Helander Christopher
|$875,000
|2001 Convent
|Nashville
|37212
|10/18
|Kuet Kenneth; Kuet Lauren
|Barclay Anna Marie; Means Margaret
|$875,000
|839 Battery
|Nashville
|37220
|10/5
|Province Builders LLC
|Henry Trent David
|$875,000
|618 13th
|Nashville
|37206
|10/18
|Esquivel Judith Nora Fisher; Evenson David G; Evenson Joann
|Wahidi Const LLC
|$869,000
|507 9th
|Nashville
|37206
|10/26
|Beecroft Tamara
|Fox Jade Elizabeth
|$865,000
|1242 Jefferson Davis
|Brentwood
|37027
|10/19
|Melby Katherine; Melby Shaun
|Muse Michelle Hagen; Roaden Mary Etta Estate; Skelton David; Skelton Janice Arletta; Bailey Karen; Scibilia Mindy
|$865,000
|2017 Earlington
|Nashville
|37215
|10/19
|Bartek Agnes H; Bartek Stephen J IV
|Bartek Mary Jane; Bartek Stephen III
|$864,900
|1613 5th
|Nashville
|37208
|10/18
|Kentwood Properties LLC
|Kelly Elaine; Kelly Myles
|$860,000
|928 Fatherland
|Nashville
|37206
|10/8
|King Tyler
|Dunleavy Teresa K; Schultz Matthew A
|$857,500
|1405 Greenwood
|Nashville
|37206
|10/25
|Raza Tipu; Young Johanna Brock
|Richard Robert T; Richards Rich
|$855,000
|700 1st
|Nashville
|37201
|10/18
|Aton C Malcolm
|Oii Property LP
|$854,900
|1212 5th
|Nashville
|37208
|10/26
|Spencer Kathryn Ross
|Greenfield Steven R
|$853,000
|418 16th
|Nashville
|37206
|10/28
|Shoaf John A IV
|Fuqua John Bennett Jr
|$850,000
|4102 Nebraska
|Nashville
|37209
|10/4
|Lewis Spencer; Shaffer Ashley
|Lavin Abigail Harris; Lavin William Louis
|$850,000
|1035 Balmoral
|Nashville
|37220
|10/18
|White Pines Building Group LLC
|Casteel Family Trust
|$849,720
|1501 Holly
|Nashville
|37206
|10/1
|Finizio Nicolette; Marchetti Andrew
|Lux Ryan; Mansour Andrew Theodore; Mansour Kimberly Anne
|$842,000
|20 Rutledge
|Nashville
|37210
|10/20
|Ralston Betty Joyce Trustee
|Easterling Sarah
|$840,000
|444 Patina
|Nashville
|37209
|10/1
|Ayers Brian W; Ayers Jill Bartee
|Mills Joseph Z; Mills Lori Stockton
|$835,000
|1969 Tinnin
|Goodlttsvll
|37072
|10/15
|Angelopoulos Crystal
|Garafola Mark A; Garafola Patricia
|$835,000
|701 Buchanan
|Nashville
|37208
|10/12
|Marsh Patty; Marsh Richard
|Thompson Kimberly; Thompson Mark Allen
|$835,000
|4606 Benton Smith
|Nashville
|37215
|10/8
|Hensley Group LLC
|Bars Hooper Holdings LLC
|$820,000
|1212 Laurel
|Nashville
|37203
|10/29
|Miller Casey
|Habeeb Keith
|$810,000
|1015 Pennock
|Nashville
|37207
|10/28
|Legrand Joseph
|Perkins Management LLC
|$805,467
|5928 Abbott
|Nashville
|37211
|10/18
|Chapela Christopher C; Chapela Sheree L
|Smith Patricia W; Smith R Kelly
|$801,000
|626 Royal Oaks
|Nashville
|37205
|10/26
|Lyons Joel T
|Rymer Jeannie K
|$800,000
|317 Linda
|Madison
|37115
|10/11
|Pilkinton Christine; Pilkinton Mark
|Christian Deborah Gail; Christian Wade Stewart
|$800,000
|1508 Simpson
|Nashville
|37211
|10/12
|Barron Christopher; Barron Rosa Dolores
|Flynn Terrence; McGinnis-Flynn Jennifer
|$800,000
|6706 Greeley
|Nashville
|37205
|10/1
|K Squared Partners
|Sheridon Jon; Sheridon Michelle
|$800,000
|6312 Brownlee
|Nashville
|37205
|10/15
|Welch Bailey; Welch Kyle
|Clauer Marjorie S Estate
|$800,000