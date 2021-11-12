Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 45 | NO. 46 | Friday, November 12, 2021

Top Davidson County residential sales for October 2021

Updated 10:32AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

Top residential real estate sales, October 2021, for Davidson County, as compiled by Chandler Reports.

Chandler Reports has been publishing Real Estate Market Data since 1968. That year, Chandler began collecting residential sales information for the Chandler Residential Report, considered the authoritative source for residential real estate sales information. Over the next three decades, the publications have been continually refined, enhanced and expanded, growing to include lot sales data, new residential construction and absorption information, and commercial sales. In 1987, Chandler Reports began one of the first on–line real estate market data services in the country, and is a nationally recognized leader in the industry. In 2004, Chandler Reports was purchased by The Daily News Publishing Co. In 2007, Chandler introduced RegionPlus, including property research for Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Visit online at chandlerreports.com.

AddressCityZipDateBuyersSellersSale Price
4411 Truxton Nashville 37205 10/27 Mudter George E Jr Trustee Warriner Eleanor M $6,000,000
1 Webster Nashville 37205 10/20 Wachtler Randall J Trustee Williams Noel B Trustee $5,500,000
1616 West End Nashville 37203 10/29 Parks Bob 1600 West End Ave Part LLC $5,100,000
436 Royal Oaks Nashville 37205 10/27 Puin Mitch McDermott Kevin P $4,500,000
1024 Gateway Nashville 37220 10/27 Maynard Jason Stone Oak Builders LLC $4,445,000
1616 End Nashville 37203 10/20 King Kenneth; King Theresa 1600 West End Avenue Partners LLC $3,958,000
811 Lynnbrook Nashville 37215 10/4 Caissa Douwes 2020 Gst-Exempt Family Trust Sheer Elizabeth; Sheer Jason $3,850,000
915 Kirkwood Nashville 37204 10/5 Gasper Christine; Gasper Courtney Doyle Theresa; Doyle Theresa Worthington; Sauve Marcel $3,800,000
5262 Granny White Nashville 37220 10/15 Tate Hillary; Tate Larry Franks Justin C; Franks Wylie P; Franks Justin Crockett; Franks Wylie Pamela $3,800,000
1913 Cromwell Nashville 37215 10/5 Junge Living Trust H&B Development Partners $3,300,000
836 Overton Nashville 37220 10/5 Revocable Trust of Eric David Streisand Shields Family Trust $3,200,000
737 Benton Nashville 37204 10/20 Jones Brittany Pardue; Jones Jason Andrew Earl Lee LLC $3,062,500
1407 Sweetbriar Nashville 37212 10/5 Fitzbriar LLC Scoggin Danielle C Lee; Scoggin James H $2,995,000
807 Bexhill Hermitage 37076 10/20 SCG-Oakwood Commons LLC Bvc Oakwood Commons LLC $2,900,000
959 Evans Nashville 37204 10/19 Hughes Alexander; Sarelakos Stephanie White Pines Building Group LLC $2,900,000
5323 Stanford Nashville 37215 10/18 Deckard Steven R 5323 Stanford Trust $2,850,000
1709 Tyne Nashville 37215 10/6 Hyndman Chris W Frederik Bennett Trust $2,769,000
114 Cheek Nashville 37205 10/19 McCoy Family Trust Landsberg Anthony J; Landsberg Hayley $2,692,500
403 Brookfield Nashville 37205 10/29 Balhorn Randall Dean Brunger Aldrink $2,650,000
4414 Iroquois Nashville 37205 10/20 Landsberg Anthony J; Landsberg Hayley H Browning Jeffrey Dee; Danner Raymond L $2,650,000
4027 Dorcas Nashville 37215 10/13 Manno Alexandra Elaine; Manno Kevin Matthew Cadence Const LLC $2,600,000
2020 Otter Creek Nashville 37215 10/13 2020 Otter Creek Road Trust McKay Tammy J $2,600,000
915 Overton Lea Nashville 37220 10/25 Turnbull-Gavigan Jennifer Anne Gilchrist Edward Glenn $2,500,000
4007 Dorcas Nashville 37215 10/7 Cubillo Caroline Hart; Jimenez Ronald Jesus Cubillo Malone Charles I; Malone Sara H $2,500,000
1715 Castleman Nashville 37215 10/5 IVRR 2021 LLC Build Nashville Db2 LLC $2,416,137
102 Alton Nashville 37205 10/27 Buehler Stephen Christopher Zd Management LLC $2,400,000
3505 Belmont Nashville 37215 10/25 Gilchrist Edward Glenn Cumberland Trust & Inv Co Executor $2,250,000
4328 General Bate Nashville 37204 10/1 Warrix Chadwick Lewis; Warrix Lora Duff Old South Const of TN LLC $2,231,290
1712 Tyne Nashville 37215 10/11 Spencer Catherine; Spencer Michael Tarquine Amy L; Tarquine Steven S $2,150,000
6135 Hillsboro Nashville 37215 10/14 6135 Hillsboro Property Trust George W Hudspeth Revocable Trust $2,100,000
1708 Linden Nashville 37212 10/1 Stark John Kyle Donofrio Kathleen; Donofrio Peter Donofrio; Elshafei Ruby $2,050,000
4000 Nebraska Nashville 37209 10/15 Ragle Steven Paul II Jenkins Billy J; Jenkins Erin C $2,000,000
2312 Hampton Nashville 37215 10/29 Steunebrink David Benson Group $2,000,000
2800 White Oak Nashville 37215 10/4 Lusk Charles; Lusk Leticia Amanda Leigh Andrews Revocable Living Trust $1,999,000
6027 Hillsboro Nashville 37215 10/1 Laird Peter Trustee; Strong Arm Ranch; Sussman Charles Trustee Bradley Jerry $1,950,000
101 Balleroy Brentwood 37027 10/14 Tarquine Amy L; Tarquine Steven S Baker Gary T; Baker Portia L $1,950,000
707 Starlit Nashville 37205 10/7 Helfer David J; Helfer Heather S Rich Audrea; Rich Brendan $1,923,000
144 Alton Nashville 37205 10/18 Tao Erin; Thomas Akshay Ford Steven Eugene $1,900,000
4506B Belmont Park Nashville 37215 10/18 Kirby Bonnie; Kirby Jeffrey Seppa Joseph $1,855,000
1040A Battery Nashville 37220 10/4 Sevilla Alexander David; Sevilla Yesenia Braga Glass Charlotte D; Glass Larry D; Vann Daryl B; Vann Evin Pat $1,849,900
1616 End Nashville 37203 10/22 Dos Hombres LLC 1600 West End Avenue Part LLC $1,844,000
1099 Lynnwood Nashville 37215 10/27 Breckenridge Investments 2 LLC Hutton Robert M $1,825,000
704 Millstone Nashville 37205 10/25 Freinberg Stephen Michael Conrad Karen S $1,825,000
4434 Sheppard Nashville 37205 10/25 El Gammal Dana Deanne; El Gammal Tarek Michael Phillys M Scruggs Family Trust; Phillys M Scruggs Tennessee Martial Trust $1,800,000
1507 Dallas Nashville 37212 10/7 Abbott Marshall Forkum Anna M $1,790,000
601 Madison Nashville 37208 10/7 Mullowney Frieda; Mullowney Jim Mainland Germantown LLC $1,679,000
6128 Stonehaven Nashville 37215 10/5 Goldberg Charles Weil Jr; Goldberg Laura Kirkpatrick Beste David; Beste Jennifer $1,675,000
720 Boscobel Nashville 37206 10/4 Moll John; Moll Rebecca Bacon Sheena Swanson; Bacon William Russell; Hunter Josh $1,675,000
1004 Greenwich Nashville 37215 10/11 King Carol A David M Gabrielsen Declaration of Trust $1,650,000
5451 Granny White Brentwood 37027 10/25 Vouvalides Alexander A Trustee Sulak Casey $1,625,000
933 Douglas Nashville 37204 10/15 Jones David T; Oakes Michelle M Jones Brittany; Jones Jason $1,600,000
1136 Glenwood Nashville 37204 10/5 752 Lynwood LLC Guarino Tracy; Puckett Scott Paul Jr $1,600,000
4358 Chickering Nashville 37215 10/7 Malone Charles I; Malone Sarah H Davies Ed R; Davies Elizabeth B $1,600,000
516 Monroe Nashville 37208 10/28 Treadwell David Bevere John Paul $1,575,000
1710 Temple Nashville 37215 10/4 Greer Garry Andrew II; Grilletta Erica Augusty Michelle W; Augusty Tyler $1,527,000
1616 End Nashville 37203 10/29 Bennett Bruce 1600 West End Ave Partners LLC $1,518,000
8455 Lewis Nashville 37221 10/18 Harris Kenneth Paul Keeton John M IV $1,500,000
438 Grayson Nashville 37205 10/11 Reed Lauren Devereaux Stockard Mary A $1,500,000
4000 End Nashville 37205 10/29 Hull Robert E Trustee Allen William B $1,500,000
108 Glendower Nashville 37204 10/7 Perry Benjamin W; Perry Megan Goggans Dgi Properties LLC $1,500,000
931 Glendale Nashville 37204 10/22 Pennington Jay T White Pines Building Group LLC $1,480,000
1310 Otter Creek Nashville 37215 10/20 Helm Joseph P III Jones Jacqueline K $1,450,000
3341 Love Nashville 37212 10/1 Vigliano David Ware Don; Ware Linda $1,450,000
1139 Duncanwood Nashville 37204 10/22 Bella LLC Gluck Jonathan M $1,450,000
2602 Essex Nashville 37212 10/18 Cole Roger Lewis Jr; Cole Sarah Ella Helm Anne Marie; Helm Joseph $1,405,000
504 Neilwood Nashville 37205 10/15 Voigt John Robert Jr; Voigt Virginia Anne Fowler Maners Elizabeth; Maners James $1,400,000
2005 Kingsbury Nashville 37215 10/13 Coury Justin; Wilcoxson Ashley Bell Carl D; Bell Shannon S $1,390,000
623 Woodleigh Nashville 37215 10/1 Grande Mary Belle Dara Christine Russell Residential Trust $1,380,000
198 Manchester Nashville 37206 10/8 Nathanson Lauren; Nathanson Matthew Jennifer Morant And Joshua Morant Living Trust $1,376,000
20 Whitworth Nashville 37205 10/28 St Pierre Jerry Joseph Jr Schlater Jane V $1,370,000
1712 Stokes Nashville 37215 10/25 Deidiker Nicholas A; Richardson Mary C Nyquist Kate; White Jason S; White Virginia L $1,350,000
101 Sheffield Nashville 37215 10/21 Bohn Parker Williams; Bohn William Paul Goraczkowski Steven; Wray Lynette M $1,350,000
1501 South Nashville 37212 10/19 Mlakar Megan; Mlakar Travis Bennett Kathy Jo $1,350,000
3516 Elkins Nashville 37209 10/1 Benson Bryan T; Benson Cheryl D JW Properties LLC $1,350,000
1000 12th Nashville 37203 10/12 Mahoney Enterprises LLC; Ruth A Mahoney Trust DC Nashville Real Estate II LLC $1,304,025
1009 12th Nashville 37203 10/1 Seeder Valley LLC 1009C 12th Avenue South LLC $1,300,000
302 Chamberlin Nashville 37209 10/28 Coats Charles J Trustee Bubis Martin R $1,299,900
75A Brookwood Nashville 37205 10/13 De La O Shannon; Disalle Matthew Stephenson Home Co LLC $1,299,000
501 Wilson Nashville 37205 10/22 Rupley James W Nelson John Trustee $1,285,250
1741 Hillmont Nashville 37215 10/13 Glaus Lynne; Glaus Robert Wayne Bruce Lisa B $1,250,000
793 Brook Hollow Nashville 37205 10/7 Albert Christine Inv LLC; Frank Stanton Dev LLC Music City Holdings LLC $1,240,000
3621 Central Nashville 37205 10/29 Burrows Mary Margaret Trustee Shreeve James $1,210,000
908 Lynnwood Nashville 37205 10/12 HR Properties of TN Emily Y Hartman Living Trust $1,205,000
6125 Chickering Nashville 37215 10/15 Meyer Lindsay; Meyer Matthew Gregory Susan A $1,200,000
1009 12th Nashville 37203 10/1 Seeder Valley LLC 1009B 12th Avenue South LLC $1,200,000
1018 Grassland Nashville 37220 10/29 Province Builders LLC Mader Mary Wayne H $1,200,000
717 Starlit Nashville 37205 10/4 Siemer Christopher Phillip; Siemer Lauren Correa Halford Kelsey W; Halford Stephen $1,166,000
793 Brook Hollow Nashville 37205 10/4 Music City Holdings LLC 793 Brook Hollow LLC $1,150,000
907 Forest Acres Nashville 37220 10/6 Wagner Anne; Wagner Paul M Reed Lauren $1,150,000
715 Belle Meade Nashville 37205 10/12 Warner Jeannette S Frances Currey Briggs Revocable Trust $1,145,820
1702 Kingsbury Nashville 37215 10/13 Cohen Aaron H; Cohen Kayla M Powell Amy; Powell Jason $1,120,000
4705 Benton Smith Nashville 37215 10/13 4705 Benton Smith Road Trust Nominee Trust Agmt Glaus Lynne MacMillan; Glaus Robert Wayne $1,116,000
439 Grayson Nashville 37205 10/20 Quick Joseph Shane Marks Tracy $1,101,000
515 Church Nashville 37219 10/18 Boggess Michael Allen; Boggess Bernadette Shayer Stanley; Romano Jeffrey F $1,100,000
4105 Media Nashville 37209 10/8 Estes Allister Caldwell Parrott Meredith R $1,100,000
8787 Hester Beasley Nashville 37221 10/29 Pulliam Robert P Brado David $1,100,000
949 Southside Nashville 37203 10/4 Purcell Margaret Sub Innovations LLC $1,100,000
805 19th Nashville 37206 10/21 Locke Jeremy Turner Britnie Faith $1,097,000
4204 Lone Oak Nashville 37215 10/29 Scott Brandon David Graham Carlin G $1,075,000
7426 Huntwick Nashville 37221 10/5 Keech Daisy; Yerger Michael E Willis Nancy D; Willis Russell H Jr $1,050,000
1003 11th Nashville 37203 10/7 1003 11Th LLC Shackleford Keith $1,025,000
1013 12th Nashville 37203 10/27 Moon Young Jin 12Th Ave South LLC $1,025,000
1212 Laurel Nashville 37203 10/11 Brandon And Kara Kerns Living Trust Martindale Robert Glenn III $1,015,000
425 Avoca Nashville 37203 10/25 Kelly Carol H; Kelly Patrick J B J Ralston Living Trust; B J Ralston Revocable Living Trust $1,015,000
1025 Wedgewood Nashville 37203 10/7 Brew Properties LLC Armistead Courtney S; Armistead James C III $1,010,000
1006 12th Nashville 37203 10/25 Wohlers Chad Dc Nashville Real Estate II LLC $1,001,725
700 1st Nashville 37201 10/14 Nashville 700 1St Avenue N Unit 307 LLC OII Property LP $1,000,000
1029 Wedgewood Nashville 37203 10/11 Pennington Amanda; Pennington Steven C B F Revocable Living Trust $1,000,000
820 Youngs Nashville 37207 10/5 Chalfin Lauryl Hanna Pate Acklen Joyce $1,000,000
4038 Overbrook Nashville 37204 10/5 8GCO Trust Sehrt David G; Sehrt Sherrie P $1,000,000
1100 Norfleet Nashville 37220 10/18 8Gco Revocable Living Trust Price Marilyn L $1,000,000
4105 Lone Oak Nashville 37215 10/8 Stroble Lindsay; Stroble Martin Hazelwood Asa; Hazelwood Katherine $999,000
3640 Mayflower Nashville 37204 10/21 Janeway Clay Alexander; Janeway Hailey Bryant Ciobanu Dragos; Ciobanu Mariana $996,100
900 Halcyon Nashville 37204 10/21 Durst Paul Alexander Pinette Borst Alexandra $987,000
1436 Electric Nashville 37206 10/11 Hoag Donald; Booe Kristin Ronk Allison; Ronk Matthew $985,000
112 The Commons Nashville 37215 10/13 Smith Constance A Belz Gary R; Belz Shelly Bass $979,000
515 Church Nashville 37219 10/27 Leith Brian Murphy Dennis $965,000
3709 Westmont Nashville 37215 10/15 Walsh Colin; Walsh Kelly Nancy V Bailey Revocable Living Trust $959,900
3711 Oaklawn Nashville 37215 10/11 Fivestar Building Group LLC Fields Danielle P $957,000
1401 Ordway Nashville 37206 10/27 Snavely Chad Michael Hutchison David Duane $950,000
4101 Idaho Nashville 37209 10/20 Scott William Cooper Devine Joshua P $950,000
700 12th Nashville 37203 10/1 Mancuso Scott Lowe Amanda; Lowe Richard $950,000
610 11th Nashville 37206 10/21 Bailey Melinda M Coffman Joseph P; Coffman Tracey L $950,000
606 Hume Nashville 37208 10/20 Gherini Stephanie M Schmidt James R $950,000
4128 Wallace Nashville 37215 10/4 Chesnut Infill GP Burns Georgeana; Burns Martin R $950,000
6418 Lickton Goodlttsvll 37072 10/14 Atkinson Collina; Atkinson William Joe; Frazier Cheryl M Dahlhauser Nancy M $947,621
24 Fern Nashville 37207 10/29 Sae Properties LLC Fern 2 LLC $946,000
1249 Mary Helen Nashville 37220 10/28 McKinley Evan Franklin Stephen $940,000
6712 Currywood Nashville 37205 10/21 Cahill Christopher M Trustee Thomas Lora D $940,000
2123 Ashwood Nashville 37212 10/18 Bryce B Lineker Family Trust 110 3Rd Avenue Trust $925,000
810 13th Nashville 37203 10/8 Lewis Marilyn M Glaser Charles Nathaniel Williams $925,000
1516 Daventry Nashville 37221 10/4 Tall Tall Living Trust Agreement Hadden Carolyne Brinson $925,000
1616 End Nashville 37203 10/26 Cerasuolo John 1600 West End Avenue Partners LLC $925,000
1403 11th Nashville 37203 10/12 McMurrich Michael; Padly Celine Elodie Cadence Const LLC $925,000
1405 11th Nashville 37203 10/22 Gilbert Matthew Cadence Const LLC $925,000
1021 Wedgewood Nashville 37203 10/13 Schneider Lauren E; Schneider Todd M Nowakowski Cory $920,900
1117 3rd Nashville 37210 10/6 222 Oz LLC Halcyon Bike Shop LLC $920,000
811A Knox Nashville 37204 10/4 Park Christopher; Park Margaret Ealey Gary; Ealey Michele $920,000
5438 Camelot Brentwood 37027 10/8 Pons Annie Kate; Pons Joshua Corbett Hale Lois L Estate $915,000
3910 Cross Creek Nashville 37215 10/5 Henderson Robin L Joseph C Davis LLC $900,000
148 Alton Nashville 37205 10/4 Chesnut Infill GP Crosby Debra L $900,000
606 Monroe Nashville 37208 10/6 Kops Karen L Jervis Marcia M; Jervis Craig M $900,000
106B Rosebank Nashville 37206 10/19 Fagan Katherine; Fagan Kevin Tynelea Partners GP $900,000
212 Leonard Nashville 37205 10/8 French Richard B Messina Travis $900,000
2123 Elliott Nashville 37204 10/11 Lld Properties LLC Turco Michael R; Turco Monique C $899,000
2113 18th Nashville 37212 10/25 Edwards Mary Katherine Wilson Anne P $896,000
113 Groome Nashville 37205 10/27 Petery Andras Dardis Madden Jacob E $895,000
914 15th Nashville 37212 10/1 Ledden Christopher; Ledden Fiona Ward Luisa Utset; Ward Thomas $895,000
6937 Shelly Nashville 37211 10/27 Platt Andrew Hunter Anne Bennett $895,000
3408 Marlborough Nashville 37212 10/13 Phillips Jay Y; Phillips Latricia R Luv Properties LLC $894,000
119 Mason Nashville 37203 10/20 McDonagh Coleman Mason Avenue LLC $885,000
1009 Eastland Nashville 37206 10/28 Whitt Stephanie Siddiqi Adam $879,900
1620 4th Nashville 37208 10/11 C B F Revocable Living Trust Helander Christopher $875,000
2001 Convent Nashville 37212 10/18 Kuet Kenneth; Kuet Lauren Barclay Anna Marie; Means Margaret $875,000
839 Battery Nashville 37220 10/5 Province Builders LLC Henry Trent David $875,000
618 13th Nashville 37206 10/18 Esquivel Judith Nora Fisher; Evenson David G; Evenson Joann Wahidi Const LLC $869,000
507 9th Nashville 37206 10/26 Beecroft Tamara Fox Jade Elizabeth $865,000
1242 Jefferson Davis Brentwood 37027 10/19 Melby Katherine; Melby Shaun Muse Michelle Hagen; Roaden Mary Etta Estate; Skelton David; Skelton Janice Arletta; Bailey Karen; Scibilia Mindy $865,000
2017 Earlington Nashville 37215 10/19 Bartek Agnes H; Bartek Stephen J IV Bartek Mary Jane; Bartek Stephen III $864,900
1613 5th Nashville 37208 10/18 Kentwood Properties LLC Kelly Elaine; Kelly Myles $860,000
928 Fatherland Nashville 37206 10/8 King Tyler Dunleavy Teresa K; Schultz Matthew A $857,500
1405 Greenwood Nashville 37206 10/25 Raza Tipu; Young Johanna Brock Richard Robert T; Richards Rich $855,000
700 1st Nashville 37201 10/18 Aton C Malcolm Oii Property LP $854,900
1212 5th Nashville 37208 10/26 Spencer Kathryn Ross Greenfield Steven R $853,000
418 16th Nashville 37206 10/28 Shoaf John A IV Fuqua John Bennett Jr $850,000
4102 Nebraska Nashville 37209 10/4 Lewis Spencer; Shaffer Ashley Lavin Abigail Harris; Lavin William Louis $850,000
1035 Balmoral Nashville 37220 10/18 White Pines Building Group LLC Casteel Family Trust $849,720
1501 Holly Nashville 37206 10/1 Finizio Nicolette; Marchetti Andrew Lux Ryan; Mansour Andrew Theodore; Mansour Kimberly Anne $842,000
20 Rutledge Nashville 37210 10/20 Ralston Betty Joyce Trustee Easterling Sarah $840,000
444 Patina Nashville 37209 10/1 Ayers Brian W; Ayers Jill Bartee Mills Joseph Z; Mills Lori Stockton $835,000
1969 Tinnin Goodlttsvll 37072 10/15 Angelopoulos Crystal Garafola Mark A; Garafola Patricia $835,000
701 Buchanan Nashville 37208 10/12 Marsh Patty; Marsh Richard Thompson Kimberly; Thompson Mark Allen $835,000
4606 Benton Smith Nashville 37215 10/8 Hensley Group LLC Bars Hooper Holdings LLC $820,000
1212 Laurel Nashville 37203 10/29 Miller Casey Habeeb Keith $810,000
1015 Pennock Nashville 37207 10/28 Legrand Joseph Perkins Management LLC $805,467
5928 Abbott Nashville 37211 10/18 Chapela Christopher C; Chapela Sheree L Smith Patricia W; Smith R Kelly $801,000
626 Royal Oaks Nashville 37205 10/26 Lyons Joel T Rymer Jeannie K $800,000
317 Linda Madison 37115 10/11 Pilkinton Christine; Pilkinton Mark Christian Deborah Gail; Christian Wade Stewart $800,000
1508 Simpson Nashville 37211 10/12 Barron Christopher; Barron Rosa Dolores Flynn Terrence; McGinnis-Flynn Jennifer $800,000
6706 Greeley Nashville 37205 10/1 K Squared Partners Sheridon Jon; Sheridon Michelle $800,000
6312 Brownlee Nashville 37205 10/15 Welch Bailey; Welch Kyle Clauer Marjorie S Estate $800,000

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0