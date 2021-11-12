Homeowners anxious to get it right now that houses are more than shelter

VOL. 45 | NO. 46 | Friday, November 12, 2021

If we have learned anything since March 2020 it’s how important our homes are – and for so much more than shelter.

They have become safe substitutes for large social venues, office spaces for people used to commuting, school settings for virtual classrooms and, increasingly, multigenerational as people gather their loved ones near.

As the publisher of Nashville Interiors magazine, watching businesses in the community navigate the past 20 months has been inspiring, a constant battle to change course in order to thrive.

Some have shifted from cargo delivery to air freight, eating the cost in order to serve their customers. Others have added inventory, services and more in order to be the best for their regular customers and the steady influx of new Nashvillians buying up homes.

One of those business, Daphne Home, is owned by Will Joyce, a longtime designer who opened his store in the L&L Marketplace on Charlotte Avenue before the pandemic and has ridden the wave since, from the early days when no one was out in public to now when people can’t seem to get out enough.

“By the time the weekend gets here, the parking lot is full of people, and people are everywhere,” Joyce says.

Joyce made sure this holiday season to aggressively buy things he knew were in stock at the warehouse to be sure he had items for people to buy this season, and now orders that were placed months ago are finally coming in.

But shipping issues are something he expects to be dealing with until next year.

“Until then we have a lot of catching up to do,” Joyce points out.

Until then, he suggests buying what you like, no matter if it is available today or you have to wait for a new shipment.

“I have always believed that if there's something you really want, it's better to go ahead and place the order and wait for it than to settle,” he says. “Otherwise, it becomes something you're not satisfied with, you end up replacing it and you've just spent money twice. But if there's something you love, go ahead and place the order.”

Joyce gives us some tips on hot holiday gift items for the home that are easy to find, easy to give and still make a wonderful addition to any home.

Soft goods

Pillows and throws are a total must this season, as people want to be cozy and warm in their space. Joyce has a large selection in stock at Daphne Home, and Paula McDonnell of Square Market in Lebanon says she can barely keep those kinds of items in stock.

Candles and sprays

Warm glow, nice smells, affordable price point – what’s not to love about giving candles as gifts? This year try the new offering from Libby Callaway for the Callaway Collection, No. 1. The candle is the debut entry in what will be an expanding selection of custom homeware, clothing and apothecary for Callaway. Inspired by some of Libby’s favorite scents, No. 1 is $48 and is available exclusively on The Callaway Collection website and in-store at Nashville’s Roze Pony.

Art

Nashville is filled with artists – not just musicians – and many of them have studio spaces to visit where you can meet the creative as well as pick out just the right piece to give as a gift – or make it an experience and take them with you to pick out their own painting. Ed Nash in East Nashville offers studio visits, as does Erin Elise in Germantown, who creates acrylic and resin paintings, as well as small ornaments for the holiday season.

Tabletop and decorative items

Joyce says these types of items are perfect for gift giving, and this season he has been selling a lot of blue and white porcelain as gifts, but books, vases and trays are also amazing ways to help someone layer the look of their room without spending too much – unless you want to.

Glass and barware

Men and women alike can benefit from an upgrade in glassware. Tanya Hembree, owner of Onyx & Alabaster in Franklin, says one of their top sellers this year is a hand-blown old-fashioned glass, wrapped in black leather, part of a collection that includes a coordinating Tequila bottle, shot glasses and coasters.

Rugs and lamps

A little more substantial than a candle, it can be a risk gifting items that play a bigger role in the design of a room, but sometimes people need to be helped in that way anyway.

Brian Courtney at Nashville Lamp and Shade in Brentwood is skilled at helping people find just the right layer of light for their space, and more design-savvy shoppers might love being able to help their friends pick a new piece to fall in love with.