Tennessee taking applications for Supreme Court vacancy

VOL. 45 | NO. 45 | Friday, November 5, 2021

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee officials have begun taking applications to fill a state Supreme Court seat left vacant by the death of Justice Cornelia Clark.

The Governor's Council for Judicial Appointments has set a deadline of midday Nov. 19 for applications to arrive at the Administrative Office of the Courts.

Applicants must be at least 35 years of age, a resident of the state for five years and a resident of the Eastern or Middle Tennessee Grand Divisions.

The application is located at http://tncourts.gov/administration/judicial-resources. Applicants will be interviewed Dec. 8 or 9 at a location to be announced.

Gov. Bill Lee can appoint one of the applicants recommended by the Governor's Council for Judicial Appointments to fill the vacancy. Appellate court judges also must be confirmed by state lawmakers.

Clark died in September at the age of 71. She had been diagnosed with cancer.