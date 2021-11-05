Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 45 | Friday, November 5, 2021

Tennessee offers grants for tree planting along rivers

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee's wildlife agency is offering grants to help cities, schools, community groups and environmental organizations buy seedlings for planting trees along rivers and streams.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said five $500 grants are available for each of the agency's four Aquatic Habitat Protection projects, for a total of $2,500 per region. The four projects have offices in Jackson, Nashville, Crossville and Morristown.

Seedlings must be purchased through the state Division of Forestry. TWRA is accepting proposals through Dec. 3, and the project must be finished by June 30, the agency said in a news release.

Seedlings will be used for planting trees in riparian zones, which are areas located along streams and rivers.

