VOL. 45 | NO. 45 | Friday, November 5, 2021

Stocks end lower on Wall Street, ending 8-day winning streak

The Associated Press

Updated 3:18PM
Print

U.S. stocks closed lower Tuesday, ending the market's longest winning streak in more than two years.

The S&P 500 fell 0.4%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.3% and the Nasdaq fell 0.6%.

Tesla slumped again, losing 12% after its CEO Elon Musk said over the weekend he would abide by results of a poll in which he asked his millions of followers on Twitter whether he should sell 10% of his stake in the company.

They said he should.

PayPal sank 10.5% after cutting its outlook. General Electric rose 2.6% after announcing a plan to split into three companies.

