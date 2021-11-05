Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 45 | Friday, November 5, 2021

State mulls $183M facelift to former legislative complex

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee officials are proposing a $183 million facelift to turn the former complex for state lawmakers into a Capitol visitors center, state war museum, office space and a conference center.

Department of General Services Commissioner Christi Branscom said during a budget hearing Wednesday that the project for the Legislative Plaza building would create a proper "front door" for groups visiting the Capitol.

Branscom says the project would also include renovations to the Motlow Tunnel, which connects Legislative Plaza to the Capitol, and the plaza above the building.

Lawmakers moved out of their old home and into the renovated Cordell Hull Building nearby about three years ago.

