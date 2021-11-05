VOL. 45 | NO. 45 | Friday, November 5, 2021

UPS Hiring Event. UPS has a goal of hiring 1,100 local seasonal employees at its its annual ‘UPS Brown Friday’ event Thursday through Saturday. Across the country, UPS plans to hire more than 60,000 seasonal employees during the three-day period. In the last three years, about one-third of people hired by UPS for seasonal jobs were later hired in permanent positions. Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 3205 Whites Creek Pike, Nashville. Park in employee parking lot next to customer counter. Those who are unable to attend a hiring event can still apply online

FRIDAY, NOV. 5

Maury Alliance Chamber Connect

A networking/leads exchange event for Chamber Members. Each participant should be prepared talk about their business and introduce themselves. Advance registration required. 9-10 a.m. Maury Alliance, 106 West 6th Street. Free. Information

NOV. 5-6

Gallatin Ghost Walk

A family friendly walk through the history and mystery of one of the South’s most haunted counties, Sumner. Author and historian Donna Hartley Lucan leads visitors on a storytelling excursion of haunts, cryptids and supernatural events based on the area’s diverse history. Meet in city hall parking lot across from Chubb Sports Bar, 122 W. Franklin. 7 p.m. Fee: $15. Information

SATURDAY, NOV. 6

Veterans Day Breakfast

Annual Veterans Day breakfast to celebrate and honor the men and women in uniform. Keynote Speaker: Carlton W. Kent, U.S. Marine Corps, retired. Kent served as the 16th sergeant major of the Marine Corps. $25. APSU-Morgan University Center, 601 College Street, Clarksville. 7:30-8:30 a.m. Information

2021 Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Nissan Stadium, 201 Shelby Ave. Registration 7:30 a.m. Opening ceremony 8 a.m. This route is for a 2-mile walk. Second ceremony for 1-mile walkers at 9 a.m. Information

Robertson County Republicans

Monthly meeting at Purpose Life Church, 805 Memorial Blvd., Springfield. Guest speaker: John Harris, founder and volunteer executive director, Tennessee Firearms Association. Free. Breakfast and networking at 8:30 a.m. Meeting at 9 a.m. RSVP suggested. Information

Gallatin Young Professionals Cornhole Tournament

Join the Gallatin Young Professionals for our Inaugural GYP Cornhole Tournament. Historic Stonewall, 332 E. Main Street, Gallatin. Food, beer, TVs for football viewing and cash prizes. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tickets include food and a drink ticket. Fees: Cheer Squad: $10, GYP Single $40, GYP Team $80. GA Single $50, GA Team $100. Register Information

Adoption Awareness Event

Join Youth Villages during Adoption Awareness Month to learn more about fostering and adopting. Meet some of Youth Villages staff to learn more about becoming a foster parent, the certification process and the opportunity to adopt. Amber Falls Winery, 794 Ridgetop Road, Hampshire. 3-6 p.m. Information

Pig Festival and VIP Pig Dinner

Barbecue competition, live music and more at Veterans Park in Hendersonville. The VIP Pig Dinner in the evening will benefit Christmas4Kids and will be held at the Ultimate Party Store Back Lot. 246 W Main St., Hendersonville. Before Pigs Fly: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dinner 7-11 p.m. Fee for dinner $75 each, Table for 10 $675, no fee for day events. Veterans Park, 140 Scotch St. Information

SUNDAY, NOV. 7

Hendersonville Veterans Day Parade

This annual parade is organized by Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 240 and VFW Post 9851. Main Street Hendersonville between Cherokee Drive and Executive Park Drive. 2 p.m. Information: 615 824-9851

TUESDAY, NOV. 9

A Night for Ft. Negley

Metro Parks and Metro Historical Commission are hosting “A Night for Fort Negley” at Rose Park Middle School to kick off the first community meeting for the Fort Negley Master Plan. Fort Negley Park is a 64-acre park in the heart of Nashville. Recognized as one of the nation’s most important historical sites, it is home to distinct natural and cultural assets and was designated a ‘Site of Memory’ by the UNESCO Slave Route Project in 2019. The community is encouraged to attend this interactive event to share their thoughts on how best to preserve, maintain, honor, and enhance this sacred space. The evening will feature an expert panel: Learotha Williams, professor of African American and public history at Tennessee State University, Carole Bucy, Davidson County historian and professor of history at Volunteer State Community College, Krista Castillo, museum coordinator at the Fort Negley Visitor Center and Park, and Gary Burke, 13th United States Colored Troops Living History Association. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Information

Veterans Appreciation Lunch

Robertson County Senior Center, 601 Locust Street, Springfield. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Fee: Free to Veterans. Information

Williamson 101 Open House and Networking Event

Williamson 101 provides new members and potential members a chance to learn how to maximize their membership with Williamson, Inc. Discover the many ways to volunteer, get involved, network, engage and connect while you learn more about how we can help you grow personally and professionally. Williamson, Inc. Conference Room, 4031 Aspen Grove Drive, Suite 630, Franklin. Parking at 4000 Rush Street. 3:30-5 p.m. Information

Maury Alliance Monthly Chamber Coffee

This is a free event for members and future members. Coffee and lite refreshments will be served. Remember to bring your business cards. Columbia Academy, 1101 West 7th Street. 9-10 a.m. Please register to attend. Information

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 10

CMA Awards

The 55th CMA Awards honors the best in country music with star-studded performances, presenters and more. Two-Time CMA Entertainer of the Year and “American Idol” judge Luke Bryan will host this year’s event broadcasting live from Bridgestone Arena. 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, NOV. 11

Veterans Day Parade

Veterans groups and their supporters from across Davidson County will parade from 14th Avenue to 3rd Avenue and past the reviewing stands between 8th and 9th avenues. Country Music Hall of Famer Ray Stevens will serve as entertainment grand marshal and U.S. Navy Captain Brian C. Erickson, commanding the Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps at Vanderbilt University, is the military grand marshal. The traditional starting time of 11th month, 11th day, 11th hour honors the date and time of the Armistice signing that brought the World War I to an end.

Nashville Chamber Chat

As a way of leading, informing and supporting members, the Nashville Area Chamber is launching Chamber Chat, formerly known as member orientation. Join Chamber members at the Nashville Area Chamber office to hear about member benefits and involvement opportunities. Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, 500 11th Avenue North, Suite 200. 12:45-2 p.m. Information

FRIDAY, NOV. 12-14

Christmas Village

The annual event at The Fairgrounds Nashville showcases a variety of unique seasonal and gift items as well as holiday arts and crafts from more than 260 merchants. Nashville Fairgrounds. Friday 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday noon-6 p.m. Information

FRIDAY, NOV. 12

Rutherford County Chamber 101 Orientation

An opportunity to pitch your business, network with like-minded professionals, gain useful information about the county’s business climate and learn about the benefits of becoming a Chamber member. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, 3050 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information