Titans at Rams: What to watch

VOL. 45 | NO. 45 | Friday, November 5, 2021

The Titans are 6-2 and in control of the AFC South, but the challenge of going forward without Derrick Henry begins Sunday night in Los Angeles. The Rams provide a stern test for a wounded Titans team, now missing its biggest piece.

First down

Adapt and adjust. The Titans must figure out how to play without Derrick Henry. Does that mean more of A.J. Brown and possibly Julio Jones? Yes. Does it hinge on how productive the running back tandem of Jeremy McNichols, Adrian Peterson and whoever else can be? Quite possiblely.

It is time for the offensive line, which has been good in run blocking and terrible in pass blocking, to take charge and buy Ryan Tannehill time to throw. It must also open holes that running backs not named Henry can run through.

Second down

Slow the Rams offense. The Titans defense has had more twists and turns, ups and downs than the old Wabash Cannonball at Opryland. The Rams offense has been much improved this season with Matthew Stafford at the controls. The Titans need to keep him in check and also will get a big challenge from Rams receiver Cooper Kupp, who has been one of the NFL’s top targets this year.

Third down

Play with a lead. It’s great that the Titans have resilience and have shown it in wins against Seattle, Buffalo and Indianapolis this season thus far. But truthfully, this team is built to play its best football when it plays with a lead (See the win over the Kansas City Chiefs as Exhibit A). The Titans need to get a lead and not try to play catch-up against a Rams defense that feasts off teams being made one-dimensional.

Fourth down

Clean things up. The Titans were scorched by 11 penalties for 161 yards Sunday against the Colts. They also turned the ball over twice in the first half. They might have gotten away with that in Indy, but that likely won’t work against the Rams.

-- Terry McCormick