Waste Management commits $300K for research, scholarships

VOL. 45 | NO. 44 | Friday, October 29, 2021

NASHVILLE (AP) — Environmental services company Waste Management has announced a three-year commitment of $300,000 for environmental sustainability research at Tennessee State University and scholarships and internships for the school's students.

Construction and demolition waste has nearly doubled in the last decade at Waste Management's Southern Services landfill and recycling facility in Nashville, the company and the school said in a news release. Meanwhile, the recycling rate has decreased.

Half of the company's gift will be used for research by students and faculty along with company staff focused on diversion and recovery of construction and demolition materials to reduce landfill waste, the release said. The remainder will be used for primarily need-based scholarships for up to 10 Nashville-area students each year. The company will also provide up to four paid summer internship opportunities for students at the school.

Tennessee State President Glenda Glover and Don Gentilcore, area director of disposal operations for Waste Management, announced the program during Tennessee State's football game Saturday.