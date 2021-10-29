Major Wall Street stock indexes eke out more record highs

VOL. 45 | NO. 44 | Friday, October 29, 2021

Stocks ended a wobbly day modestly higher on Wall Street, enough to notch more all-time highs for major indexes.

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%. The Nasdaq rose 0.6%. Smaller company stocks far outpaced the broader market.

Energy stocks made solid gains as oil prices rose. Bond yields also rose.

This week traders will be watching another policy meeting by the Federal Reserve, which is in the process of considering how to wind down its extraordinary support measures for the economy.

More companies are reporting quarterly earnings and the government releases its monthly jobs report Friday.