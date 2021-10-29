Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 45 | NO. 44 | Friday, October 29, 2021

Nashville SC ties, debies Orlando City chance to clinch playoff spot

Updated 7:29AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar tied it for Nashville early in the second half in a 1-1 draw with Orlando City on Sunday, with the Florida team missing a chance to clinch a playoffspot.

Daryl Dike scored in the 18th minute for Orlando (12-9-12). Nashville (12-4-17) is second in the Eastern Conference.

Orlando had a goal taken off the board after a video review in the closing seconds of stoppage time.

Nashville's Alistair Johnson fouled Alexandro Pato outside the box. Pato hit the cross bar on the direct free kick. In the ensuing scramble a player from each team ended up in the net before the ball was tapped in. The review showed there was a foul in the scramble.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0