Amazon to give Tennessee State $800K for professorship chair

VOL. 45 | NO. 44 | Friday, October 29, 2021

NASHVILLE (AP) — Amazon is donating $800,000 to Tennessee State University for an endowed professorship chair in the computer science department.

The historically Black university in Nashville said the money will fund the professorship for four years.

Among other things, the professor will teach a course created by Amazon that will equip computer science students with the skills needed to work for the company, according to the school. Amazon leaders will guest lecture to the class and serve as adjunct professors. The course is expected to begin next school year.

The idea for the endowment originated in 2018 after Amazon announced a new Nashville facility that is expected to provide 5,000 jobs.

"The Amazon Endowed Professorship Chair will expand the knowledge of our students, and allow them to gain important workforce skills to utilize at Amazon, and in the corporate marketplace," said TSU President Glenda Glover.