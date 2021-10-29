Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 44 | Friday, October 29, 2021

Broad gains for stocks push S&P 500, Nasdaq to record highs

The Associated Press

Updated 3:12PM
Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street Thursday, marking more record highs for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average also rose but landed just shy of the record high it set on Tuesday.

Small-company stocks rose more than the rest of the market, a sign that investors are feeling more optimistic about the economy.

Ford jumped 8.7% after reporting earnings that easily beat analysts' forecasts and raising its outlook for the year.

Heavy equipment maker Caterpillar rose 4.1% after turning in strong results.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.57%.

