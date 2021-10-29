VOL. 45 | NO. 44 | Friday, October 29, 2021

Policy Talks. A monthly community forum featuring elected officials discussing issues of interest to the Tennessee Legislature and Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss the issues in greater depth with their constituents. Columbia State Community College, Community Room Building A, 1226 Liberty Pike, Franklin. Friday, 7:30-8:30 a.m. No charge for Williamson, Inc. Business Partners & Guests, open to the general public. Information

FRIDAY, OCT. 29

Gallatin Ghost Walk

The 17th annual family friendly walk through the history and mystery of one of the South’s most haunted counties. Nationally renowned author and historian Donna Hartley Lucan leads visitors on a storytelling excursion of haunts, cryptids and supernatural events based on the area’s diverse history. Meet in city hall parking lot across from Chubb Sports Bar, 122 W. Franklin. Start time: 7 p.m. Additional dates: Oct. 30, Nov. 5 and Nov. 6 Fee: $15. Information

THROUGH OCT. 30

Boo at the Zoo

Carnival games, bounce houses, corn pit, hayride, trick-or-treating, animal shows, science shows and more. 5-9 p.m. $20. Children younger than 2 free. Nashville Zoo, 3777 Nolensville Pike, Nashville. Information

Ghosts of Gallatin Haunted Tour

Local author Allen Sircy will explore the darker side of the town with family friendly tales of ghostly encounters, history and folklore. Gallatin Historic Square. 7-8:30 p.m. rain or shine. $20 Information

Ghost Tours at The Hermitage

Guests can expect a haunted tour of the mansion, grounds and cemetery. Fee: $35 for Hermitage members and $40 for non-members. Not recommended for guests younger than 12. Two tours nightly at 7, 9 p.m. Rain or shine, no refunds. The Hermitage, 4580 Rachel’s Lane, Nashville. Information

TUESDAY, NOV. 2

Williamson County State of the Schools

Updates from Williamson County School Superintendent Jason Golden and Franklin Special School District Superintendent Dr. David Snowden. Williamson County Ag Expo Park, 4215 Long Lane, Franklin. 11 a.m. door open, Noon. $85 for members, $100 for non-members, guests, $1,500 company table of 10. Lunch provided by Corky’s. Information

Chamber South: Growth and Development in South Nashville

Join Chamber South for networking and discussion on development and growth trends in South Nashville. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Fee: free, but registration is required. Nashville Public Library, 5260 Hickory Hollow Parkway, Suite 201. Information

Gallatin Chamber - One Hour Wonder Lunch-n-Learn

One Hour Wonders are quarterly lunch-n-learns, providing an opportunity for members to feed their bodies while fueling their minds. Each session includes lunch and focuses on topics that help strengthen business operations. This month will feature Facebook’s Community Development Team. Hear from local Middle Tennessee small business and nonprofit leadership, as well as experts from Facebook’s Global Business Resilience and Social Impact teams, about the tools and best practices needed to navigate disaster, build community, and create a positive change in the world. American Job Center, 1598 Green Lea Blvd, Gallatin. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Registration needed. Information

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 3

Coffee & Connect

Gallatin Young Professionals meet to network and gather information on business in the Gallatin area. Black Press, 106 Public Square, Gallatin. 8-9 a.m. Free to attend, purchase your own coffee. Information

THURSDAY, NOV. 4

Street Eats

A gathering of as many as 20 food trucks line up along Deaderick between 4th and 5th avenues. Information

Off the Clock – Business after Hours

A networking event for business professionals. Each month a different local nonprofit is selected to receive the proceeds of the meeting. This month’s recipient is the Sumner County Food Bank. All Access Coach Leasing, 364 N. Water Ave., Gallatin. 5-6:30 p.m. Information

Complete the Dream

Complete the Dream is an evening to gather with friends for cocktails, dinner, student testimonies and entertainment with the goal to meet the financial needs of our students through scholarships and other college projects. We can accomplish our goal with this event by raising money through sponsorships, ticket sales and other “fundraising activities. It is through the generosity of the community and individual support that Vol State students can complete their dream of an education. Bluegrass Yacht & Country Club, 550 Johnny Cash Parkway, Hendersonville. 5-9 p.m. Entertainment: Actor/Comedian, Henry Cho. Fee: $75 and up. Information

Robertson County State of the County, State of County’s Education

Featuring county Mayor Billy Vogel and county School Director Dr. Chis Causey. Paradise Ranch and Retreat Center, 2701 Bedwell Road, Springfield. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Reservations required for this event, deadline Oct. 29. $18 non-chamber member, $15 chamber member. Information: www.robertsonchamber.org or 615-384-3800

SATURDAY, NOV. 6

Veterans Day Breakfast

Annual Veterans Day breakfast to celebrate and honor the men and women in uni-form. Keynote Speaker: Carlton W. Kent, U.S. Marine Corps, retired. Kent served as the 16th sergeant major of the Marine Corps. $25. APSU-Morgan University Center, 601 College Street, Clarksville. 7:30-8:30 a.m. Information

First Saturday Art Crawl

Art galleries throughout downtown Nashville host receptions and art openings. This event is free and open to the public. Some galleries may serve light refreshments. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Information

2021 Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Nissan Stadium, 201 Shelby Ave. Registration 7:30 a.m., opening ceremony 8 a.m. This route is for a 2-mile walk. Second ceremony for 1-mile walkers at 9 a.m. Information

Robertson County Republicans

Monthly meeting at Purpose Life Church, 805 Memorial Blvd., Springfield. Free. Break-fast and networking at 8:30 a.m. Meeting at 9 a.m. RSVP suggested. Information

THURSDAY, NOV. 11

Veterans Day Parade

Veterans groups and their supporters from across Davidson County will parade from 14th Avenue to 3rd Avenue and past the reviewing stands between 8th and 9th avenues. Country Music Hall of Famer Ray Stevens will serve as entertainment grand marshal and U.S. Navy Captain Brian C. Erickson, commanding the Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps at Vanderbilt University, is the military grand marshal. The traditional starting time of 11th month, 11th day, 11th hour honors the date and time of the Armi-stice signing that brought the World War I to an end.