VOL. 45 | NO. 43 | Friday, October 22, 2021

Solid earnings drive US stocks further into record heights

The Associated Press

Updated 3:14PM
Stocks held on to modest gains on Wall Street Tuesday, pushing the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average further into record heights.

The S&P 500 added 0.2% and the Dow edged up less than 0.1%. The Nasdaq also rose less than 0.1%.

Solid earnings from several companies helped push stock prices higher.

UPS jumped 6.9% after the package delivery service reported results that easily beat analysts' forecasts.

Facebook fell 3.9% following a weak sales forecast and increasing scrutiny over its corporate practices.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.61%.

