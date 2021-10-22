Home > Article
VOL. 45 | NO. 43 | Friday, October 22, 2021
Solid earnings drive US stocks further into record heights
The Associated Press
Updated 3:14PM
Stocks held on to modest gains on Wall Street Tuesday, pushing the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average further into record heights.
The S&P 500 added 0.2% and the Dow edged up less than 0.1%. The Nasdaq also rose less than 0.1%.
Solid earnings from several companies helped push stock prices higher.
UPS jumped 6.9% after the package delivery service reported results that easily beat analysts' forecasts.
Facebook fell 3.9% following a weak sales forecast and increasing scrutiny over its corporate practices.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.61%.