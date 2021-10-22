Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 43 | Friday, October 22, 2021

Deadline Monday to apply for FEMA aid after floods

NASHVILLE (AP) — The deadline is approaching for people impacted by deadly, destructive flooding in Tennessee to apply for federal aid.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency says homeowners and renters with uninsured damage or losses in Dickson, Hickman, Houston and Humphreys counties have until Monday to apply for the assistance.

FEMA says it has approved $4.9 million in housing assistance and $1.6 million for other needs, such as coverage for damaged personal property.

The flooding killed 20 people in Humphreys County as it took out houses, roads, cell phone towers and telephone lines.

People can apply for aid online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, through the FEMA app or through the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362.

