Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 45 | NO. 43 | Friday, October 22, 2021

Stocks end mixed on Wall Street, still notch weekly gains

Updated 4:06PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

Stocks ended up with a mixed finish on Wall Street Friday after another choppy day of trading, but major indexes still marked their third weekly gains in a row.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.1% as sizable drops in several big tech companies outweighed gains in other sectors. The benchmark index had set its latest record high a day earlier.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% and the Nasdaq retreated 0.8%.

Intel sank after the giant chipmaker's revenue fell short of forecasts, and Snapchat's parent company plunged after saying its ad sales are being hurt by a privacy crackdown on iPhones.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0