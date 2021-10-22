Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 45 | NO. 43 | Friday, October 22, 2021

Mukhtar, Willis help Nashville tie 1-1 with Crew

Updated 7:06AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored in the 77th minute, Joe Willis had five saves and Nashville SC tied the Columbus Crew 1-1 on Wednesday night.

Mukhtar, who scored four goals as a rookie last season, ran onto a cross by Daniel Ríos and slipped right-footer around defender Jonathan Mensah that froze goalkeeper Eloy Room and bounced into the net to even the game.

Mukhtar has 14 goals this season, tied for fifth most in MLS.

Lucas Zelarayán gave Columbus (10-12-8) a 1-0 lead when he blasted a one-touch shot into the net in the 75th minute.

Nashville (11-3-16) is undefeated, with five ties, in its last six games.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0