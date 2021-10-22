Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 43 | Friday, October 22, 2021

Nashville to regulate rowdy party bus industry

NASHVILLE (AP) — Metro Council has approved implementing new regulations for the city's numerous entertainment vehicles that often loudly cruise down lower Broadway.

The Council voted 33-3 on Tuesday on an ordinance that establishes a permitting process, as well as giving the city the authority to approve routes and oversee driver eligibility and training.

"It's been a long time coming," said Council member Freddie O'Connell, adding that a "huge coalition of people" helped draft the bill.

The new bill also restricts alcohol consumption on unenclosed vehicles, to take effect on Dec. 1. However, O'Connell says further legislation will be introduced to regulate alcohol consumption under certain conditions.

The so-called transportainment industry has long been known for its tourist-filled party buses, trucks and tractors. Calls for regulation increased earlier this year when a tourist fell off a party bus and was run over.

