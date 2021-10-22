Former HCA CEO, wife donate $10M to Belmont medical school

VOL. 45 | NO. 43 | Friday, October 22, 2021

NASHVILLE (AP) — The former HCA Healthcare CEO who is currently Belmont University's board chairman and his wife have donated $10 million to the Nashville institution's new medical school.

The private university says Milton Johnson and his wife, Denice, announced the gift Wednesday for the Thomas F. Frist Jr. College of Medicine.

Frist co-founded HCA, and Johnson called Frist his mentor. Belmont is partnering with HCA on the new college.

The school will name the lobby of the new building after the couple.

Belmont has not released an opening date for the new school, which is expected to have an inaugural class of 150 students that builds up to 500 to 600 over time.