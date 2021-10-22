Top Davidson County commercial sales for September 2021

|7113 Charlotte
|Nashville
|37209
|9/17
|Charlotte Pike Tn Partners LLC
|Crescent Nashville West LLC
|$155,000,000
|950 Brittany Park
|Antioch
|37013
|9/17
|Pac Anson LLC
|Oxford Brentwood Apts LLC
|$75,254,000
|281 Cumberland
|Nashville
|37228
|9/30
|Williams Portfolio 21 LLC
|Duke Nashville Owner LLC
|$74,260,000
|7000 Harris Hills
|Antioch
|37013
|9/17
|Alt Inv Hillson LLC; Cc Bear Delaware LLC; Cc Easton LLC; Cc Waldorf LLC; Alt 2 Inv Hillson LLC; Cc Charles Town LLC; Cc Havre De Grace LLC
|Forest View Residences LLC
|$71,000,000
|1200 49th
|Nashville
|37209
|9/22
|SFR XII Nashville Owner 1 LP
|ECG 49TN LLC
|$34,130,983
|378 Wales, 4646 Nolensville
|Nashville
|37211
|9/27
|Highlands Equities LLC; Highlands Exchange LLC
|4646 Nolensville Pike LLC
|$22,000,000
|448 Humphreys
|Nashville
|37203
|9/2
|Nashville Phase III Property Holder LLC
|Daws Arthur Franklin III
|$15,000,000
|647 Vernon
|Nashville
|37209
|9/22
|Sfr XII Nashville Owner 1 LP
|CRP/ECG Charlotte Park LLC
|$13,920,344
|441, 447, 449, 451 Humphreys
|Nashville
|37203
|9/2
|Nashville Phase III Property Holder LLC
|Oklaholics LLC
|$13,258,533
|212, 226 1st, 51 Oldham
|Nashville
|37213
|9/16
|Ab Pr Qozb Iv Property LLC
|Jay Z LLC
|$12,500,000
|613 Ewing
|Nashville
|37203
|9/2
|Ink Ventures LLC
|Ink Building Venture Group LP
|$9,500,000
|7601 Highway 70
|Nashville
|37221
|9/15
|Hadj LLC
|W G Bellevue GP
|$7,400,000
|560 Royal
|Nashville
|37214
|9/7
|Buildfree Tn LLC
|Rachel Prop
|$7,050,000
|754 Rivergate
|Goodlettsville
|37072
|9/10
|756 Plaza Partners GP
|J-Mar Prop GP
|$3,950,000
|600 Main
|Nashville
|37206
|9/16
|Leodore Prop LLC
|Solley Family Partnership II Ltd
|$3,400,000
|1032, 1034 13th
|Nashville
|37212
|9/13
|Ntn General Inv II LLC
|Nashville Rental Partners GP
|$3,350,000
|2320, 2324 Eugenia
|Nashville
|37211
|9/9
|Wonder Prop LLC
|Miss Pat LLC
|$3,350,000
|200 Maplewood
|Nashville
|37207
|9/9
|Pharm-Sale Leaseback II Dst Fund 1 LLC
|Pharmacy Sale Leaseback II Dst
|$3,246,598
|0 Brownlo
|Nashville
|37207
|9/7
|West Trinity Residences LLC
|Rei615 LLC
|$3,097,000
|1800 Gallatin
|Madison
|37115
|9/28
|Bayrock Ringling Exchange LLC
|1800 Gallatin Investors
|$2,940,000
|409 Fisk, 1718 Charlotte
|Nashville
|37203
|9/8
|Romero Eva Angelina; Romero Jaime A
|D & T Medical Prop LLC
|$2,900,000
|1230, 1232 Martin
|Nashville
|37203
|9/2
|Nashville Phase III Property Holder LLC
|Chapman William T Iv Trustee
|$2,641,467
|625, 655, 671 Trinity
|Nashville
|37207
|9/20
|Trinity Owner LLC
|Chalfin Lauryl Hanna Pate
|$2,500,000
|4725, 4729, 4741 Brick Church
|Goodlttsvll
|37072
|9/21
|Vibrant Green LLC
|Gregory Mark A; Gregory Mark Allen; Gregory Valerie R; Gregory Valerie Renae
|$2,400,000
|701 Gallatin
|Madison
|37115
|9/15
|701 Gallatin Pike LLC
|Sosta Biagio
|$2,350,000
|555 Rivergate
|Goodlttsvll
|37072
|9/1
|Goodlettsville Hotel LLC
|Banker Vishal A
|$2,251,001
|4125, 4145 Lebanon
|Hermitage
|37076
|9/29
|Agree Convenience No 1 LLC
|Mat Real Estate LLC
|$2,173,080
|304 Northcreek
|Goodlttsvll
|37072
|9/17
|Duffy Family Prop LLC
|Cumberland Ridge Prop LLC
|$2,115,000
|714 Stewarts Ferry
|Nashville
|37214
|9/29
|Agree Convenience No 1 LLC
|Mat Real Estate LLC
|$2,049,400
|819 Trinity
|Nashville
|37207
|9/7
|West Trinity Residences LLC
|Maldonado Pablo Martin
|$1,963,000
|604 Madison, 1101 6th
|Nashville
|37208
|9/21
|Bruce K Graham Trust; Graham Bruce K Trustee
|Mainland Germantown LLC
|$1,930,000
|9184 Hester Beasley
|Nashville
|37221
|9/15
|Ray Mary L; Ray Steven R
|Hill Iila D; Hill Stacy J
|$1,900,000
|4510 Delaware
|Nashville
|37209
|9/2
|Horsepower Jv
|Shrewsbury Margaret P
|$1,700,000
|1506 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37207
|9/22
|Neighborhood Holdings LLC
|Disser Enterprises Inc
|$1,650,000
|790 Old Hickory
|Brentwood
|37027
|9/24
|Waffle House Inc
|Ezell LLC
|$1,613,568
|310 17th
|Nashville
|37203
|9/3
|Bars Hooper Holdings LLC
|Ritzen Brothers LLC
|$1,500,000
|1100, 1111 Spurgeon, 1110 Baptist World Center
|Nashville
|37207
|9/22
|1110 Baptist Partners
|Alpine Park GP
|$1,500,000
|3209 Old Hickory
|Old Hickory
|37138
|9/17
|Tucker Tanya D
|Cook Rick; Stonehorse Real Estate Holdings LLC
|$1,450,000
|1225 17th
|Nashville
|37212
|9/28
|RLG Group LLC
|Eggers Family Inter Vivos Trust
|$1,400,000
|5714 Edmondson
|Nashville
|37211
|9/16
|Heera Nand 2 Inc
|McCaskill Nancy L; McCaskill James L III
|$1,400,000
|317, 321 Myatt
|Madison
|37115
|9/29
|Agree Convenience No 1 LLC
|Mat Real Estate LLC
|$1,356,140
|504 Napoleon
|Nashville
|37211
|9/29
|504 Napoleon LLC
|Nealmark LLC
|$1,300,000
|0 Princeton
|Hermitage
|37076
|9/3
|Concord Wp Col Hermitage LLC
|Allen Elizabeth G
|$1,260,000
|1401 2nd
|Nashville
|37208
|9/24
|FFN2T LLC
|G2T LLC
|$1,250,000
|115 28th
|Nashville
|37203
|9/7
|MB GP
|Park Edge Prop
|$1,250,000
|67, 69 Trimble
|Nashville
|37210
|9/27
|69 LLC
|Trimble Street LLC
|$1,245,000
|7676 Highway 70
|Nashville
|37221
|9/24
|Waffle House Inc
|Ezell LLC
|$1,236,369
|3217 Alpine Park
|Nashville
|37218
|9/14
|Stonehorse Real Estate Holdings LLC
|Hollis Alex L
|$1,200,000
|924 Jefferson
|Nashville
|37208
|9/7
|Soweto LLC
|Carpenter Karl A
|$1,150,000
|0 Pitts
|Old Hickory
|37138
|9/9
|Pitts Ave Self Storage LLC
|Morrison James Ronald
|$1,150,000
|208 Fairfax
|Nashville
|37212
|9/14
|MSV LLC
|Music City Holdings LLC
|$1,120,000
|14991 Old Hickory
|Nashville
|37211
|9/24
|Waffle House Inc
|Ezell Holdings LLC
|$1,100,000
|522 Bell
|Antioch
|37013
|9/10
|Ohoro Holdings LLC
|Imprimus Inc
|$1,100,000
|1506 17th
|Nashville
|37212
|9/13
|Ten 10 Partners LLC
|Charles & Royce Monk Living Trust
|$1,100,000
|2821 Lebanon
|Nashville
|37214
|9/1
|Horton Alden III
|Tune-Hardison LLC
|$1,050,000
|1510 Charlotte
|Nashville
|37203
|9/14
|Charlotte Avenue Lodging LLC
|Waffle House Inc
|$1,000,000
|710 Old Dickerson, 901 Dickerson
|Goodlttsvll
|37072
|9/8
|Trady LLC
|Blocker James H; Egan Nancy B; Matson Melissa L; Blocker James Howard
|$975,000
|5255 Hickory Hollow
|Antioch
|37013
|9/30
|Blue Inv GP
|Quality Water Prop LLC
|$920,000
|2340 Elm Hill
|Nashville
|37214
|9/24
|Waffle House Inc
|Ezell LLC
|$913,394
|4104 Gallatin
|Nashville
|37216
|9/13
|Pulliza Amber; Pulliza Frank
|Grisham Harold L Jr
|$899,000
|1030 17th
|Nashville
|37212
|9/29
|Malvern Music 17 LLC
|Surety Prop LLC
|$875,000
|4301 Sidco
|Nashville
|37204
|9/27
|Waffle House Inc
|Ezell LLC
|$870,000
|0 Old Hickory
|Nashville
|37218
|9/3
|May Jack
|Wright Charlotte Ann; Wright David Allen; Wright Paul Hamilton
|$850,000
|816 Murfreesboro
|Nashville
|37217
|9/24
|Waffle House Inc
|Ezell LLC
|$810,000
|4163 Murfreesboro
|Antioch
|37013
|9/28
|Dehghani Omid Gourbandi; Ghanbari Nemat; Dehghani Omid Gourbandi; Ghanbari Nemat; Dehghani Omid Gourbandi; Ghanbari Nemat
|Bowers Girls LLC; Hurricane Creek Trust
|$800,000
|2211 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37207
|9/22
|Urban Gate Prop LLC
|Brannom Doug Jr; Brannom Michael E
|$800,000
|4902 Illinois
|Nashville
|37209
|9/17
|Zallie Andrew; Zallie Chelsea
|Jeff Estepp LLC
|$790,000
|100, 110, 112, 114 Porter
|Nashville
|37206
|9/1
|Marathon Prop LLC
|Porter Terrace Holdings LLC
|$766,250
|102, 104, 106, 108 Porter
|Nashville
|37206
|9/1
|Roberts Mary Carolyn
|Porter Terrace Holdings LLC
|$766,250
|0 Hickory Hollow
|Antioch
|37013
|9/7
|Intuition Development LLC
|Woods John A; Woods William H
|$724,600
|604 Madison, 1101 6th
|Nashville
|37208
|9/21
|Phillips Elaine Mai
|Mainland Germantown LLC
|$699,000
|2801 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37207
|9/27
|Value Thrift Holdings LLC
|Mangrum Dixie Angie
|$660,000
|1610 7th
|Nashville
|37208
|9/7
|Roberts Raymond; Roberts Samantha
|Badger Anjanette N; Badger-Ridley Anjanette N; Ridley Joel
|$654,000
|1016 6th
|Nashville
|37207
|9/20
|Gentile Andrew; Goodson Brooke
|Hebda Joslyn; Jackson Joslyn; Jackson Justin
|$640,000
|710 Gallatin
|Nashville
|37206
|9/20
|710 Endeavors LLC
|Bader Mohd Corp
|$600,000
|910 Meadowlark
|Goodlttsvll
|37072
|9/23
|910 Meadowlark LLC
|Fourteen5 Inc
|$550,000
|318 Harding
|Nashville
|37211
|9/24
|Waffle House Inc
|Ezell Holdings LLC
|$486,042
|3304 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37207
|9/27
|Waffle House Inc
|Ezell LLC
|$478,711
|1206 16th
|Nashville
|37212
|9/9
|Mesa Verde Assets LLC
|Ashworth William
|$475,000
|1510 Demonbreun
|Nashville
|37203
|9/27
|Baird Troy Miles
|Haliyur Padma
|$410,000
|719 Gallatin
|Madison
|37115
|9/3
|Rabiei Mojtaba
|Travaglini Jacquelyn Sue
|$390,000
|0 Myatt
|Madison
|37115
|9/28
|Brill Enterprises LLC
|511 Myatt Dr LLC
|$375,000
|3461 Hamilton Church
|Antioch
|37013
|9/20
|Robinson Judith Ann; Robinson Robert Earl II
|Century Communities of TN LLC
|$329,400
|624 Cato Ridge
|Nashville
|37218
|9/27
|Afotey Christiana; Holt Marquita
|Reese Ayanna
|$325,000
|0 Whites Creek
|Whites Cr
|37189
|9/7
|Cherry Grove III LLC
|Country Maid Farms Inc
|$279,500
|1823 Wedgewood
|Nashville
|37212
|9/24
|Blankevoort Family Trust
|Alsup Thomas C; Ira Innovations LLC; Thomas C Alsup Ira
|$252,500
|0 Hicks
|Nashville
|37221
|9/2
|L.A.N.D. Group LLC
|Merko Inv LLC
|$225,000
|510 Gay
|Nashville
|37219
|9/13
|Davis Greig
|B&B Management Services
|$223,000
|1300 Aline
|Nashville
|37207
|9/7
|Battlefield Martha; Haley Randy
|Crawford Travis J; Crawford Diana
|$215,000
|2101 Gladstone
|Nashville
|37211
|9/8
|Tn Jed LLC
|Maywald Edward H; Maywald Susan L
|$200,000
|1825 Wedgewood
|Nashville
|37212
|9/24
|Blankevoort Family Trust
|Alsup Thomas C; Ira Innovations LLC; Thomas C Alsup Ira
|$189,900
|425 Summit Ridge
|Nashville
|37215
|9/7
|Safepay LLC
|Turney & Jeanne Stevens Family Trust
|$182,000
|515 Basswood
|Nashville
|37209
|9/10
|Worf Glenn; Worf Susan
|Al-Kurdi Debora; Al-Kurdi Majdi
|$180,000
|204 Brooke Castle
|Hermitage
|37076
|9/1
|Kolicaku Nuri
|McCutcheon Charles Tracey
|$175,000
|410 Summit Ridge
|Nashville
|37215
|9/16
|Roshan Fruz; Spurlock Parisa K
|Turney And Jeanne Stevens Family Trust
|$173,000
|324 Summit Ridge
|Nashville
|37215
|9/27
|Langer Christian
|Turney & Jeanne Stevens Family Trust
|$173,000
|320 Summit Ridge
|Nashville
|37215
|9/2
|Bursi Catherine
|Stevens C Turney Jr Trustee
|$166,840
|515 Basswood
|Nashville
|37209
|9/2
|Kilpatrick Glyna E Trustee
|Bernard Dorothy J
|$155,000
|300 Old Hickory
|Madison
|37115
|9/27
|Cross Anthony; Cross Shaneka
|Cole John B
|$150,000
|420 Elysian Fields
|Nashville
|37211
|9/1
|Cannon And Diana Pew Living Trust
|Gregg Adam
|$140,000
|1301 Neelys Bend
|Madison
|37115
|9/1
|Davis Johnny F
|Lex & Co LLC
|$130,000
|5328 John Hager
|Mt Juliet
|37122
|9/27
|Hawkins Jenny D; Hawkins Kiley B
|Odum Joann; Odum Paul R
|$115,000
|206 Point East
|Nashville
|37216
|9/14
|Jams Inv LLC
|Dalley Theresa; Dalley Thomas D
|$110,000
|441 Harding
|Nashville
|37211
|9/16
|Caden Afsaneh; Caden Allen
|Build-Eng Corp Inc
|$105,000
|1310 Lewis
|Nashville
|37210
|9/7
|Chaffin Chad
|Participant Prop LLC
|$103,500