Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 45 | NO. 43 | Friday, October 22, 2021

Top Davidson County commercial sales for September 2021

Updated 9:24PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

Top commercial real estate sales, September 2021, for Davidson County, as compiled by Chandler Reports.

Chandler Reports has been publishing Real Estate Market Data since 1968. That year, Chandler began collecting residential sales information for the Chandler Residential Report, considered the authoritative source for residential real estate sales information. Over the next three decades, the publications have been continually refined, enhanced and expanded, growing to include lot sales data, new residential construction and absorption information, and commercial sales. In 1987, Chandler Reports began one of the first on–line real estate market data services in the country, and is a nationally recognized leader in the industry. In 2004, Chandler Reports was purchased by The Daily News Publishing Co. In 2007, Chandler introduced RegionPlus, including property research for Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Visit online at chandlerreports.com.

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersSale Price
7113 Charlotte Nashville 37209 9/17 Charlotte Pike Tn Partners LLC Crescent Nashville West LLC $155,000,000
950 Brittany Park Antioch 37013 9/17 Pac Anson LLC Oxford Brentwood Apts LLC $75,254,000
281 Cumberland Nashville 37228 9/30 Williams Portfolio 21 LLC Duke Nashville Owner LLC $74,260,000
7000 Harris Hills Antioch 37013 9/17 Alt Inv Hillson LLC; Cc Bear Delaware LLC; Cc Easton LLC; Cc Waldorf LLC; Alt 2 Inv Hillson LLC; Cc Charles Town LLC; Cc Havre De Grace LLC Forest View Residences LLC $71,000,000
1200 49th Nashville 37209 9/22 SFR XII Nashville Owner 1 LP ECG 49TN LLC $34,130,983
378 Wales, 4646 Nolensville Nashville 37211 9/27 Highlands Equities LLC; Highlands Exchange LLC 4646 Nolensville Pike LLC $22,000,000
448 Humphreys Nashville 37203 9/2 Nashville Phase III Property Holder LLC Daws Arthur Franklin III $15,000,000
647 Vernon Nashville 37209 9/22 Sfr XII Nashville Owner 1 LP CRP/ECG Charlotte Park LLC $13,920,344
441, 447, 449, 451 Humphreys Nashville 37203 9/2 Nashville Phase III Property Holder LLC Oklaholics LLC $13,258,533
212, 226 1st, 51 Oldham Nashville 37213 9/16 Ab Pr Qozb Iv Property LLC Jay Z LLC $12,500,000
613 Ewing Nashville 37203 9/2 Ink Ventures LLC Ink Building Venture Group LP $9,500,000
7601 Highway 70 Nashville 37221 9/15 Hadj LLC W G Bellevue GP $7,400,000
560 Royal Nashville 37214 9/7 Buildfree Tn LLC Rachel Prop $7,050,000
754 Rivergate Goodlettsville 37072 9/10 756 Plaza Partners GP J-Mar Prop GP $3,950,000
600 Main Nashville 37206 9/16 Leodore Prop LLC Solley Family Partnership II Ltd $3,400,000
1032, 1034 13th Nashville 37212 9/13 Ntn General Inv II LLC Nashville Rental Partners GP $3,350,000
2320, 2324 Eugenia Nashville 37211 9/9 Wonder Prop LLC Miss Pat LLC $3,350,000
200 Maplewood Nashville 37207 9/9 Pharm-Sale Leaseback II Dst Fund 1 LLC Pharmacy Sale Leaseback II Dst $3,246,598
0 Brownlo Nashville 37207 9/7 West Trinity Residences LLC Rei615 LLC $3,097,000
1800 Gallatin Madison 37115 9/28 Bayrock Ringling Exchange LLC 1800 Gallatin Investors $2,940,000
409 Fisk, 1718 Charlotte Nashville 37203 9/8 Romero Eva Angelina; Romero Jaime A D & T Medical Prop LLC $2,900,000
1230, 1232 Martin Nashville 37203 9/2 Nashville Phase III Property Holder LLC Chapman William T Iv Trustee $2,641,467
625, 655, 671 Trinity Nashville 37207 9/20 Trinity Owner LLC Chalfin Lauryl Hanna Pate $2,500,000
4725, 4729, 4741 Brick Church Goodlttsvll 37072 9/21 Vibrant Green LLC Gregory Mark A; Gregory Mark Allen; Gregory Valerie R; Gregory Valerie Renae $2,400,000
701 Gallatin Madison 37115 9/15 701 Gallatin Pike LLC Sosta Biagio $2,350,000
555 Rivergate Goodlttsvll 37072 9/1 Goodlettsville Hotel LLC Banker Vishal A $2,251,001
4125, 4145 Lebanon Hermitage 37076 9/29 Agree Convenience No 1 LLC Mat Real Estate LLC $2,173,080
304 Northcreek Goodlttsvll 37072 9/17 Duffy Family Prop LLC Cumberland Ridge Prop LLC $2,115,000
714 Stewarts Ferry Nashville 37214 9/29 Agree Convenience No 1 LLC Mat Real Estate LLC $2,049,400
819 Trinity Nashville 37207 9/7 West Trinity Residences LLC Maldonado Pablo Martin $1,963,000
604 Madison, 1101 6th Nashville 37208 9/21 Bruce K Graham Trust; Graham Bruce K Trustee Mainland Germantown LLC $1,930,000
9184 Hester Beasley Nashville 37221 9/15 Ray Mary L; Ray Steven R Hill Iila D; Hill Stacy J $1,900,000
4510 Delaware Nashville 37209 9/2 Horsepower Jv Shrewsbury Margaret P $1,700,000
1506 Dickerson Nashville 37207 9/22 Neighborhood Holdings LLC Disser Enterprises Inc $1,650,000
790 Old Hickory Brentwood 37027 9/24 Waffle House Inc Ezell LLC $1,613,568
310 17th Nashville 37203 9/3 Bars Hooper Holdings LLC Ritzen Brothers LLC $1,500,000
1100, 1111 Spurgeon, 1110 Baptist World Center Nashville 37207 9/22 1110 Baptist Partners Alpine Park GP $1,500,000
3209 Old Hickory Old Hickory 37138 9/17 Tucker Tanya D Cook Rick; Stonehorse Real Estate Holdings LLC $1,450,000
1225 17th Nashville 37212 9/28 RLG Group LLC Eggers Family Inter Vivos Trust $1,400,000
5714 Edmondson Nashville 37211 9/16 Heera Nand 2 Inc McCaskill Nancy L; McCaskill James L III $1,400,000
317, 321 Myatt Madison 37115 9/29 Agree Convenience No 1 LLC Mat Real Estate LLC $1,356,140
504 Napoleon Nashville 37211 9/29 504 Napoleon LLC Nealmark LLC $1,300,000
0 Princeton Hermitage 37076 9/3 Concord Wp Col Hermitage LLC Allen Elizabeth G $1,260,000
1401 2nd Nashville 37208 9/24 FFN2T LLC G2T LLC $1,250,000
115 28th Nashville 37203 9/7 MB GP Park Edge Prop $1,250,000
67, 69 Trimble Nashville 37210 9/27 69 LLC Trimble Street LLC $1,245,000
7676 Highway 70 Nashville 37221 9/24 Waffle House Inc Ezell LLC $1,236,369
3217 Alpine Park Nashville 37218 9/14 Stonehorse Real Estate Holdings LLC Hollis Alex L $1,200,000
924 Jefferson Nashville 37208 9/7 Soweto LLC Carpenter Karl A $1,150,000
0 Pitts Old Hickory 37138 9/9 Pitts Ave Self Storage LLC Morrison James Ronald $1,150,000
208 Fairfax Nashville 37212 9/14 MSV LLC Music City Holdings LLC $1,120,000
14991 Old Hickory Nashville 37211 9/24 Waffle House Inc Ezell Holdings LLC $1,100,000
522 Bell Antioch 37013 9/10 Ohoro Holdings LLC Imprimus Inc $1,100,000
1506 17th Nashville 37212 9/13 Ten 10 Partners LLC Charles & Royce Monk Living Trust $1,100,000
2821 Lebanon Nashville 37214 9/1 Horton Alden III Tune-Hardison LLC $1,050,000
1510 Charlotte Nashville 37203 9/14 Charlotte Avenue Lodging LLC Waffle House Inc $1,000,000
710 Old Dickerson, 901 Dickerson Goodlttsvll 37072 9/8 Trady LLC Blocker James H; Egan Nancy B; Matson Melissa L; Blocker James Howard $975,000
5255 Hickory Hollow Antioch 37013 9/30 Blue Inv GP Quality Water Prop LLC $920,000
2340 Elm Hill Nashville 37214 9/24 Waffle House Inc Ezell LLC $913,394
4104 Gallatin Nashville 37216 9/13 Pulliza Amber; Pulliza Frank Grisham Harold L Jr $899,000
1030 17th Nashville 37212 9/29 Malvern Music 17 LLC Surety Prop LLC $875,000
4301 Sidco Nashville 37204 9/27 Waffle House Inc Ezell LLC $870,000
0 Old Hickory Nashville 37218 9/3 May Jack Wright Charlotte Ann; Wright David Allen; Wright Paul Hamilton $850,000
816 Murfreesboro Nashville 37217 9/24 Waffle House Inc Ezell LLC $810,000
4163 Murfreesboro Antioch 37013 9/28 Dehghani Omid Gourbandi; Ghanbari Nemat; Dehghani Omid Gourbandi; Ghanbari Nemat; Dehghani Omid Gourbandi; Ghanbari Nemat Bowers Girls LLC; Hurricane Creek Trust $800,000
2211 Dickerson Nashville 37207 9/22 Urban Gate Prop LLC Brannom Doug Jr; Brannom Michael E $800,000
4902 Illinois Nashville 37209 9/17 Zallie Andrew; Zallie Chelsea Jeff Estepp LLC $790,000
100, 110, 112, 114 Porter Nashville 37206 9/1 Marathon Prop LLC Porter Terrace Holdings LLC $766,250
102, 104, 106, 108 Porter Nashville 37206 9/1 Roberts Mary Carolyn Porter Terrace Holdings LLC $766,250
0 Hickory Hollow Antioch 37013 9/7 Intuition Development LLC Woods John A; Woods William H $724,600
604 Madison, 1101 6th Nashville 37208 9/21 Phillips Elaine Mai Mainland Germantown LLC $699,000
2801 Dickerson Nashville 37207 9/27 Value Thrift Holdings LLC Mangrum Dixie Angie $660,000
1610 7th Nashville 37208 9/7 Roberts Raymond; Roberts Samantha Badger Anjanette N; Badger-Ridley Anjanette N; Ridley Joel $654,000
1016 6th Nashville 37207 9/20 Gentile Andrew; Goodson Brooke Hebda Joslyn; Jackson Joslyn; Jackson Justin $640,000
710 Gallatin Nashville 37206 9/20 710 Endeavors LLC Bader Mohd Corp $600,000
910 Meadowlark Goodlttsvll 37072 9/23 910 Meadowlark LLC Fourteen5 Inc $550,000
318 Harding Nashville 37211 9/24 Waffle House Inc Ezell Holdings LLC $486,042
3304 Dickerson Nashville 37207 9/27 Waffle House Inc Ezell LLC $478,711
1206 16th Nashville 37212 9/9 Mesa Verde Assets LLC Ashworth William $475,000
1510 Demonbreun Nashville 37203 9/27 Baird Troy Miles Haliyur Padma $410,000
719 Gallatin Madison 37115 9/3 Rabiei Mojtaba Travaglini Jacquelyn Sue $390,000
0 Myatt Madison 37115 9/28 Brill Enterprises LLC 511 Myatt Dr LLC $375,000
3461 Hamilton Church Antioch 37013 9/20 Robinson Judith Ann; Robinson Robert Earl II Century Communities of TN LLC $329,400
624 Cato Ridge Nashville 37218 9/27 Afotey Christiana; Holt Marquita Reese Ayanna $325,000
0 Whites Creek Whites Cr 37189 9/7 Cherry Grove III LLC Country Maid Farms Inc $279,500
1823 Wedgewood Nashville 37212 9/24 Blankevoort Family Trust Alsup Thomas C; Ira Innovations LLC; Thomas C Alsup Ira $252,500
0 Hicks Nashville 37221 9/2 L.A.N.D. Group LLC Merko Inv LLC $225,000
510 Gay Nashville 37219 9/13 Davis Greig B&B Management Services $223,000
1300 Aline Nashville 37207 9/7 Battlefield Martha; Haley Randy Crawford Travis J; Crawford Diana $215,000
2101 Gladstone Nashville 37211 9/8 Tn Jed LLC Maywald Edward H; Maywald Susan L $200,000
1825 Wedgewood Nashville 37212 9/24 Blankevoort Family Trust Alsup Thomas C; Ira Innovations LLC; Thomas C Alsup Ira $189,900
425 Summit Ridge Nashville 37215 9/7 Safepay LLC Turney & Jeanne Stevens Family Trust $182,000
515 Basswood Nashville 37209 9/10 Worf Glenn; Worf Susan Al-Kurdi Debora; Al-Kurdi Majdi $180,000
204 Brooke Castle Hermitage 37076 9/1 Kolicaku Nuri McCutcheon Charles Tracey $175,000
410 Summit Ridge Nashville 37215 9/16 Roshan Fruz; Spurlock Parisa K Turney And Jeanne Stevens Family Trust $173,000
324 Summit Ridge Nashville 37215 9/27 Langer Christian Turney & Jeanne Stevens Family Trust $173,000
320 Summit Ridge Nashville 37215 9/2 Bursi Catherine Stevens C Turney Jr Trustee $166,840
515 Basswood Nashville 37209 9/2 Kilpatrick Glyna E Trustee Bernard Dorothy J $155,000
300 Old Hickory Madison 37115 9/27 Cross Anthony; Cross Shaneka Cole John B $150,000
420 Elysian Fields Nashville 37211 9/1 Cannon And Diana Pew Living Trust Gregg Adam $140,000
1301 Neelys Bend Madison 37115 9/1 Davis Johnny F Lex & Co LLC $130,000
5328 John Hager Mt Juliet 37122 9/27 Hawkins Jenny D; Hawkins Kiley B Odum Joann; Odum Paul R $115,000
206 Point East Nashville 37216 9/14 Jams Inv LLC Dalley Theresa; Dalley Thomas D $110,000
441 Harding Nashville 37211 9/16 Caden Afsaneh; Caden Allen Build-Eng Corp Inc $105,000
1310 Lewis Nashville 37210 9/7 Chaffin Chad Participant Prop LLC $103,500

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0