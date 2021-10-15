Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 42 | Friday, October 15, 2021

Stocks end higher, bringing S&P 500 to the cusp of a record

The Associated Press

Updated 3:20PM
Stocks ended higher on Wall Street Wednesday, bringing the S&P 500 to the brink of another record high.

The benchmark index climbed 0.4% for its sixth gain in a row.

Anthem and Abbott Laboratories helped lead gains among health care stocks after turning in solid quarterly earnings reports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4% and the Nasdaq fell less than 0.1%.

Netflix fell after forecasting earnings for its current quarter that were below analysts' estimates.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.65%. The price of Bitcoin rose above $66,000 for the first time.

