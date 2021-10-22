Nashville law firms announce merger

VOL. 45 | NO. 43 | Friday, October 22, 2021

MTR Family Law, PLLC, is merging with Gullett, Sanford, Robinson & Martin, PLLC, and establishing the new Family Law Practice Group of GSRM, effective Jan. 1.

“We feel privileged to combine two long-standing, Nashville-based law firms who share similar values, commitment to client service, and investment in the Nashville community,” says Phillip P. Welty, managing member, GSRM Law. “Our combined resources and experience will benefit our clients significantly. MTR Family Law has an excellent reputation. It is a win for all.”

“We have known and worked with each other for many years,” says Marlene Eskind Moses, managing member of MTR Family Law. “The opportunity to join our firms together makes perfect sense, and we are excited for the future. Joining GSRM, which has been serving the legal community for 80 years, is an honor for my firm and for me.

“Having practiced family law for 40 years, I am pleased to be able to expand the legal resources we can now offer our clients.

“When my daughter, Marissa Moses Russ, began her law practice, she chose GSRM. She was an associate there until she joined my firm over 14 years ago. She chose GSRM because of its outstanding service to its clients, the bar, and our community at large.”

The GSRM/MTR merger allows the firms to provide an expanded range of legal services and resources to clients combining their 33 experienced attorneys.

The firms will operate out of their two current locations: GSRM Law Downtown at The Pinnacle at Symphony Place, and GSRM Law West at 23rd Avenue North.

Concert to honor Fisk Jubilee Singers

In celebration of the 150th anniversary of the Fisk Jubilee Singers, the ensemble will host and perform at a benefit concert Nov. 11 in the historic Ryman Auditorium.

The show will take place a little more than a month after their official Oct. 6 anniversary.

“This has been an extraordinary year, and we are so excited about the future of the Fisk Jubilee Singers,” says Dr. Jens Frederiksen, executive vice president, Fisk University. “The voices of the Fisk Jubilee Singers have inspired generations across the country and the world, and today’s ensemble continues to exemplify everything that makes Fisk University such a special place.”

A part of Nashville’s history since 1871, the Fisk Jubilee Singers will be celebrating this milestone through performances of their traditional repertoire of spirituals with a stacked lineup of talent including Jason Eskridge, Ruby Amanfu, Natalie Hemby, Brassville, Rissi Palmer, Kyla Jade, Tommy Sims, Starlito, Curt Chambers and Dr. Bobby Jones. Marcia Dyson, founder of Women’s Global Institute, will serve as mistress of ceremonies. Shannon Sanders, the Grammy, Emmy and Dove award-winning producer, will serve as co-musical director for the concert with musical director and Fisk Jubilee Singer alumnus Paul T. Kwami.

Earlier this year, the Fisk Jubilee Singers received their first Grammy for Best Roots Gospel Album, making Fisk University the first Historically Black College & University to receive a Grammy.

Clearloop purchased by Silicon Ranch

Nashville-based Silicon Ranch Corporation, Shell’s U.S. solar platform, has acquired clean tech pioneer Clearloop, also of Nashville.

Clearloop is the only company that offers businesses of all sizes a way to reclaim their carbon footprint by building solar farms that both clean up the grid and benefit economically distressed communities across the U.S.

The company will continue to operate under its brand and be led by CEO and co-founder Laura Zapata.

Both companies will share office space at Silicon Ranch’s headquarters downtown. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition of Clearloop expands Silicon Ranch’s offering to the growing number of corporate buyers who are seeking a wider range of options to meet not only their renewable energy targets, but also their decarbonization and broader ESG goals.

Clearloop’s mission of cleaning up the grid in communities otherwise getting left behind by using tangible, traceable carbon offsets ties the social benefits directly with the environmental and economic impacts of new renewable energy projects.

Pinnacle leads state in small business loans

Pinnacle Financial Partners is the No. 1 SBA lender in Tennessee for 2021, having issued $57.2 million in SBA loans during the 12 months ended Sept. 30, an increase of 92.7% from 2020, data released by the Small Business Administration reports.

Pinnacle made 46 SBA loans in the state with an average amount of $1.2 million during that period, exclusive of Paycheck Protection Program loans, the report adds.

Pinnacle was also the No. 2 SBA lender in South Carolina for fiscal year 2021, issuing 29 loans worth a total of $40.7 million. It was No. 3 in North Carolina with 55 loans totaling $65.3 million and No. 39 nationwide.

Edgeout Records expands to Nashville

Edgeout Records has opened a Nashville office, located at UMG’s East Iris Studios, formerly the House of Blues Studios, in Berry Hill.

The office will be managed by Edgeout’s Los Angeles staff, based out of UMG’s Santa Monica office. Jena Yannone, Edgeout’s senior director of digital media and content, has relocated to Nashville to oversee day-to-day operations.

Edgeout Records signs young rock musicians that successfully complete an exclusive artist development program, called “The Studio.’’ The label’s mission is to develop aspects of an artist’s career including their overall sound, song structure, live stage performance, image/branding, personal wellness, and the art of the music business.

Edgeout also signs established rock artists with specialty projects.

Embrey Partners sells MetroCenter apartments

Knox at MetroCenter, a 322-unit multifamily community in Nashville, been sold by Embrey Partners LLC of San Antonio.

The sale was brokered by Newmark.

Property amenities include a clubhouse with games and a media center, state-of-the-art fitness center, spin and yoga room, resort-style swimming pool, outdoor grilling and dining areas, and a dog park and pet spa.

AllianceBernstein closes on $500M CLO

AllianceBernstein LP, with offices in Nashville, has announced the closing of AB BSL CLO 3, a $500 million collateralized loan obligation with Citigroup acting as lead arranger.

This marks the third CLO for the firm’s broadly syndicated loan and CLO management business established in 2019 and led by AB’s Director of Leveraged Loans Scott Macklin. The business is initially funded with investments from Equitable Financial Life Insurance Company.

The firm’s middle market direct lending platform, AB Private Credit Investors, has issued 12 CLO transactions since 2016 totaling $4.3 billion.

Trilliant Health unveils Site Selection tool

Health care analytics company Trilliant Health, based in Nashvillle, has launched its AI-powered site selection solution, which provides robust multi-market growth opportunity evaluation for health systems looking to expand their care footprint using industry-leading data and analysis. AdventHealth, a faith-based, nonprofit health care system that operates 50 hospital facilities in nine states across the United States, is the first announced Site Selection partner.

Historically, health care providers have been unable to evaluate growth opportunities in different markets on a comparative basis at scale.

Using first-party and third-party data sets, Trilliant Health’s Site Selection solution provides, for the first time, a deep view of consumer migratory patterns, projected care needs and setting of care preferences. It is highly customizable, allowing health system executives to develop custom indices based on geographic area and tailor individual attributes to assess de novo, same store or M&A growth opportunities at a CBSA or ZIP code level.

Humana expands Medicare Advantage

Health and well-being company Humana Inc. has announced another major expansion of its Medicare Advantage offerings across Tennessee for the 2022 plan year.

It’s part of the company’s strategy to increase affordable Medicare health plan options that address the whole person health care needs of Tennesseans.

In addition, for all Humana 2022 MA plan members with a COVID diagnosis, there is $0 copay for testing, treatment, vaccinations and 14 days of home-delivered meals (up to 28 meals).

“The pandemic has magnified the needs of so many in our community, and we definitely took those needs into account when designing our Medicare plans and benefits,” says Doug Haaland, Humana Medicare President for Tennessee and Alabama. “We know that having access to healthy foods and needed over-the-counter items means that our neediest members are not having to make the choice of food over medicine or seeing a doctor.”

Humana is also introducing a $0 Premium PPO in 38 Middle Tennessee counties.

Montecito buys California facility

Nashville’s Montecito Medical, an owner of medical office properties throughout the U.S., has completed the acquisition of a medical building housing the Pomona Valley Health Center in Los Angeles.

The property, which offers slightly less than 40,000 square feet of space, is 100% leased. Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center serves as anchor tenant, occupying 85% of the building’s space. Other tenants include a well-established veterinary clinic and a dental office.

Pomona Valley Health system, which has more than 500 affiliated physicians, offers satellite facilities in Chino Hills and Claremont in addition to the health center in La Verne. The Pomona Valley Health Center focuses on primary care while also offering physical therapy and imaging services.

Aegis expands testing for infectious diseases

Nashville-based Aegis Sciences Corporation has expanded its molecular testing capabilities to rapidly identify pathogens in the respiratory and urogenital health spaces.

With Aegis Infectious Disease Testing, providers will have access to:

• Clinically relevant tests for a wide variety of pathogens and conditions

• Diversity in specimen collection options

• 24-hour turnaround time

• Semi-quantitative reporting available where clinically appropriate

• Clear, reliable and actionable results