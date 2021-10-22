VOL. 45 | NO. 43 | Friday, October 22, 2021

Centennial Craft Festival. Free fall celebration featuring a variety of local food, drinks, music and handmade goods in the Musicians Corner area of Centennial Park, West End and 27th Avenue. A program of Centennial Park Conservancy.Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Information

FRIDAY, OCT. 22

Rippavilla Plantation Tours

Tours will focus on sharing the stories of the Cheairs family and the Battle of Spring Hill, which was pivotal in understanding why there was a battle in Franklin the following day. Tickets are $25 and limited. 6-7 p.m. Rippavilla, 5700 Main Street, Spring Hill. Information

THROUGH NOV. 6

17th annual Gallatin Ghost Walk

A family friendly walk through the history and mystery of one of the South’s most haunted counties. Nationally renowned author and historian Donna Hartley Lucan leads visitors on a storytelling excursion of haunts, cryptids and supernatural events based on the area’s diverse history. Meet in city hall parking lot across from Chubb Sports Bar, 122 W. Franklin. Start time: 7 p.m. Additional dates: Oct. 16, Oct. 22, Oct. 23, Oct. 29, Oct. 30, Nov. 5 and Nov. 6 Fee: $15. Information

THROUGH OCT. 30

Boo at the Zoo

The nights feature carnival games, bounce houses, a corn pit, a hayride, trick-or-treating, animal shows, science shows and more. 5-9 p.m. Fee: Friday-Sunday $20, Tuesday-Thursday $18. Children younger than 2 are free. Nashville Zoo, 3777 Nolensville Pike, Nashville. Information

MONDAY, OCT. 25

Gallatin Chamber of Commerce Membership Luncheon

Mayor Paige Brown will speak on the state of the city. EPIC Event Center, 392 W. Main Street, Gallatin. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. $18 for member early registration, $20 after Friday deadline, $25 at the door or non-members. Reservations are required. Information

TUESDAY, OCT. 26

Gallatin Networking Power Lunch

Join other Gallatin Chamber Members and visit various eateries in Gallatin to network with like-minded professionals. Cancun Lagoon, 382 Sumner Hall Dr. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Information

Williamson Chamber: Women in Business Mixer

Party Fowl Cool Springs, 1914 Galleria Blvd., Franklin. 4-6 p.m. Free. Registration required for this event. Information

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 27

Nashville Area Chamber and Partnership 2030 Annual Celebration

Keynote speaker: Duncan Wardle, founder of iD8 & innov8, and former head of innovation and creativity at Disney, uses a unique approach to design thinking. This process helps companies embed a culture of innovation into everyone’s DNA. Grand Hyatt Nashville Hotel, 1000 Broadway, Nashville. 7:30-9:30 a.m. Fee: Chamber members $65, Chamber member reserved table of 10 $750, Future members $90. Information

OCT. 28-31

Inbound Marketing Secrets for your Business Presented by Horton Group

In a free webinar, Horton will share the latest inbound marketing strategies in SEO, Google Ads, content creation, social media and more. Attendees will develop a better understanding of inbound marketing options and best practices. Registration required and Zoom access information will be sent upon registering. 2-3 p.m. Information

Ghost Tours at The Hermitage

A haunted tour of the mansion, grounds and cemetery. Fee: $35 for Hermitage members and $40 for non-members. Not recommended for guests younger than 12. Two tours nightly, 7, 9 p.m. Tours happen rain or shine and no refunds. The Hermitage, 4580 Rachel’s Lane, Nashville. Information

FRIDAY, OCT. 29

Policy Talks

A monthly community forum featuring elected officials discussing issues of interest to the Tennessee Legislature and Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss the issues in greater depth with their constituents. Columbia State Community College, Community Room Building A, 1226 Liberty Pike, Franklin. 7:30-8:30 a.m. No charge for Williamson, Inc. Business Partners & Guests, open to the general public. Information

TUESDAY, NOV. 2

Williamson County State of the Schools

Updates from Williamson County School Superintendent Jason Golden and Franklin Special School District Superintendent Dr. David Snowden. Williamson County Ag Expo Park, 4215 Long Lane, Franklin. 11 a.m. door open, Noon. $85 for members, $100 for non-members, guests, $1,500 company table of 10. Lunch provided by Corky’s. Information

Chamber South: Growth and Development in South Nashville

Join Chamber South for networking and discussion on development and growth trends in South Nashville. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Fee: free, but registration is required. Nashville Public Library, 5260 Hickory Hollow Parkway, Suite 201. Information

Gallatin Chamber - One Hour Wonder Lunch-n-Learn

One Hour Wonders are quarterly lunch-n-learns, providing an opportunity for members to feed their bodies while fueling their minds. Each session includes lunch and focuses on topics that help strengthen business operations. This month will feature Facebook's Community Development Team. Hear from local Middle Tennessee small business and nonprofit leadership, as well as experts from Facebook’s Global Business Resilience and Social Impact teams, about the tools and best practices needed to navigate disaster, build community, and create a positive change in the world. American Job Center, 1598 Green Lea Blvd, Gallatin. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Registration needed. Information

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 3

Coffee & Connect

Gallatin Young Professionals meet to network and gather information on business in the Gallatin area. Black Press, 106 Public Square, Gallatin. 8-9 a.m. Free to attend, purchase your own coffee. Information

THURSDAY, NOV. 4

Off the Clock – Business after Hours

A networking event for business professionals. Each month a different local nonprofit is selected to receive the proceeds of the meeting. This month’s recipient is the Sumner County Food Bank. All Access Coach Leasing, 364 N. Water Ave., Gallatin. 5-6:30 p.m. Information

Complete the Dream

Complete the Dream is an evening to gather with friends for cocktails, dinner, student testimonies and entertainment with the goal to meet the financial needs of our students through scholarships and other college projects. We can accomplish our goal with this event by raising money through sponsorships, ticket sales and other “fundraising activities. It is through the generosity of the community and individual support that Vol State students can complete their dream of an education. Bluegrass Yacht & Country Club, 550 Johnny Cash Parkway, Hendersonville. 5-9 p.m. Entertainment: Actor/Comedian, Henry Cho. Fee: $75 and up. Information

SATURDAY, NOV. 6

Veterans Day Breakfast

Annual Veterans Day breakfast to celebrate and honor the men and women in uniform. Keynote Speaker: Carlton W. Kent, U.S. Marine Corps, retired. Kent served as the 16th sergeant major of the Marine Corps. $25. APSU-Morgan University Center, 601 College Street, Clarksville. 7:30-8:30 a.m. Information

2021 Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Nissan Stadium, 201 Shelby Ave. Registration 7:30 a.m., opening ceremony 8 a.m. This route is for a 2-mile walk. Second ceremony for 1-mile walkers at 9 a.m. Information

Robertson County Republicans

Monthly meeting at Purpose Life Church, 805 Memorial Blvd., Springfield. Free. Breakfast and networking at 8:30 a.m. Meeting at 9 a.m. RSVP suggested. Information