VOL. 45 | NO. 42 | Friday, October 15, 2021

Distillery to offer new attraction to Lake Cumberland region

SOMERSET, Ky. (AP) — The Lake Cumberland region of southern Kentucky will get another tourist attraction once a new bourbon distillery opens.

Gov. Andy Beshear and U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers attended a groundbreaking Tuesday for a $200 million tourism development project by Horse Soldier Bourbon.

Horse Soldier Bourbon's plans also include an activity center, amphitheater, outdoor event space, adventure center, wedding chapel, a 60-key luxury lodge and 20 cabins and a retail village.

The development will complement Lake Cumberland as an off-the-water attraction, bringing jobs, bourbon and tourism dollars to Somerset, state and local leaders said. Currently, the community's attractions draw nearly 5 million visitors annually, generating $115 million in economic impact.

It continues the growth of a key Bluegrass State sector. Since the start of 2020, Kentucky's spirits industry has had more than 30 new-location or expansion announcements with more than $550 million in planned investments and about 500 announced full-time jobs, Beshear's office said.

