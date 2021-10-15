Tech, health care stocks lead Wall Street indexes higher

VOL. 45 | NO. 42 | Friday, October 15, 2021

Stocks are closing higher on Wall Street Tuesday, giving the S&P 500 its fifth straight gain and getting it closer to the record high it set in early September.

The benchmark index added 0.7%. Health care companies made some of the biggest gains.

Johnson & Johnson climbed 2.3% after raising its 2021 profit forecast again.

Insurance company Travelers rose 1.6% after releasing results that easily beat analysts' forecasts.

The first exchange-traded fund to track Bitcoin futures rose 4.7% on its first day of trading.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.64%.