VOL. 45 | NO. 42 | Friday, October 15, 2021

Pippen is preseason player of year; Kentucky is favored to win SEC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Kentucky is the favorite to win the Southeastern Conference title, while defending champion Alabama is picked to finish second in voting among a panel of national and league media.

Voters picked Vanderbilt sophomore guard Scotty Pippen Jr. as preseason SEC player of the year in results released by the league on Tuesday.

Pippen headlined the first-team All-SEC picks that also included Kentucky guard Sahvir Wheeler, a Georgia transfer. Alabama guards Jaden Shackelford and Jahvon Quinerly also made the first team, along with Colin Castleton and Mississippi State's Iverson Molinar.

Ties were not broken.

The predicted order of finish: Kentucky, Alabama, Arkansas, Tennessee, Auburn, LSU, Florida, Mississippi State, Mississippi, Missouri, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt and Georgia.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

