Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 45 | NO. 42 | Friday, October 15, 2021

5 applicants being considered for Tennessee judicial opening

Updated 7:08AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

JACKSON (AP) — Five applicants will be considered for an opening in the Court of Criminal Appeals Western Section, the Tennessee Supreme Court said.

The opening was created by the retirement of Judge Alan E. Glenn.

The applicants are Donald H. Allen and Kyle Atkins, both circuit judges for the 26th District; John W. Campbell, criminal court judge for the 30th District; Vicki S. Snyder, Henry County general sessions and juvenile court judge; and Robert W. Wilson, Tennessee assistant attorney general.

The Governor's Council for Judicial Appointments will hold a public hearing on Nov. 10 at the Jackson Supreme Court Building to consider the candidates. The council is expected to vote immediately following the interviews and will forward three names to Gov. Bill Lee for consideration.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0