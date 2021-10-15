Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 45 | NO. 42 | Friday, October 15, 2021

Stocks end mixed on Wall Street ahead of busy earnings week

The Associated Press

Updated 3:19PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

Stocks wobbled to a mixed finish on Wall Street Monday as the market's momentum slowed down following its best week since July.

The S&P 500 index rose 0.3% but the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1%. Gains in several big technology companies helped push the Nasdaq up 0.8%.

Health care stocks ended broadly lower and energy prices ended mixed. More stocks fell than rose in the S&P 500 index.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.58%.

Investors are in for another busy week of earnings reports from companies including Johnson & Johnson, Netflix and United Airlines.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0