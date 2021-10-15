Stocks end mixed on Wall Street ahead of busy earnings week

VOL. 45 | NO. 42 | Friday, October 15, 2021

Stocks wobbled to a mixed finish on Wall Street Monday as the market's momentum slowed down following its best week since July.

The S&P 500 index rose 0.3% but the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1%. Gains in several big technology companies helped push the Nasdaq up 0.8%.

Health care stocks ended broadly lower and energy prices ended mixed. More stocks fell than rose in the S&P 500 index.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.58%.

Investors are in for another busy week of earnings reports from companies including Johnson & Johnson, Netflix and United Airlines.