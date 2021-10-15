Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 42 | Friday, October 15, 2021

US stocks rally the most since March as momentum builds

Stocks rallied on Wall Street Thursday as the market shook off several days of wobbly trading.

The S&P 500 jumped 1.7%, its biggest gain since March.

The wave of buying built on momentum from a day earlier, when the market broke a three-day losing streak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.6%, while the Nasdaq rose 1.7%.

Health care stocks did especially well, led by a 4.2% gain in UnitedHealth Group after the leading health insurer easily beat analysts' earnings forecasts and raised its outlook.

Apple and Microsoft each rose more than 2%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.52%.

