VOL. 45 | NO. 42 | Friday, October 15, 2021

Mid-South BBQ Festival. Enjoy a smalltown fall festival featuring barbecue, arts and craft vendors, live music, children’s costume contest, a parade and more. Mt. Pleasant Square. Friday 5-9 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Information

OCT. 15-17

40th annual Pow Wow

The Native American Indian Association will host the 40th annual Pow Wow at Long Hunter State Park. Music, native crafts and native dancers from across U.S. competing to show off their skills. Adults $8, children & senior adults $4. Cash only. Long Hunter State Park, 2910 Hobson Pike, Nashville. Gates open 9 a.m. Information

FRIDAY, OCT. 15

Rutherford County Chamber 101 Orientation

An opportunity to pitch your business, network with like-minded professionals, gain useful information about Rutherford County’s business climate and learn about the benefits of becoming a Chamber member. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, 3050 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information

17th annual Gallatin Ghost Walk

A family friendly walk through the history and mystery of one of the South’s most haunted counties. Nationally renowned author and historian Donna Hartley Lucan leads visitors on a storytelling excursion of haunts, cryptids and supernatural events based on the area’s diverse history. Meet in city hall parking lot across from Chubb Sports Bar, 122 W. Franklin. Start time: 7 p.m. Additional dates: Oct. 16, Oct. 22, Oct. 23, Oct. 29, Oct. 30, Nov. 5 and Nov. 6 Fee: $15. Information

THROUGH OCT. 30

Boo at the Zoo

The nights feature carnival games, bounce houses, a corn pit, a hayride, trick-or-treating, animal shows, science shows and more. 5-9 p.m. Fee: Friday-Sunday $20, Tuesday-Thursday $18. Children younger than 2 are free. Nashville Zoo, 3777 Nolensville Pike, Nashville. Information

SATURDAY, OCT. 16

Metro Government Career Fair

The Mayor’s Office, Metro Dept. of Human Resources and Metro Action Commission will host an in-person career fair 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the lobby area at Southeast Community Center, 5260 Hickory Hollow Parkway. All employers are Metro Govt. departments and Metro related agencies. Those interviewing include Nashville Department of Transportation, Metro Water Services, state trial courts, Dept. of Emergency Communications, Metro Codes, Sheriff’s Office, Metro Health Dept., information technology, Police Dept.

Light the Nations

The fifth annual event in the West Nashville neighborhood highlights the up-and-coming area by featuring local businesses, art, vendors, food trucks and live entertainment. A percentage of the festival funds supports Thistle Farms. 51st Avenue north between Georgia and Michigan avenues. 2-10 p.m. Information

Tennessee Beer and Wine Festival

An opportunity for beer and wine aficionados to enjoy sampling craft, seasonal and micro beers, as well as a variety of wines on the grounds of Two Rivers Mansion. Noon-5 p.m. Two Rivers Mansion, 3130 McGavock Pike, Nashville. Information

TUESDAY, OCT. 19

Namaste & Network

Engage in stress-free networking with fellow business members and hear from local community changemaker, Attorney James Crumlin, founder of the Capitol Steps Workout. Hear Crumley’s’ story of why he created this free, award-winning workout for all Nashvillians and how he maintains his personal mental and physical health. The event will conclude with attendees learning some simple yoga stretches and the power it has to relieve stress and improve mental health and well-being. 4:30-5:30 p.m., The Pavilion at Centennial Park, 2500 West End. Information

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 20

Second Ave. Design Input Community Meeting

Metro Planning Department, Civic Design Center, NDOT, GHP, Hawkins Partners and Kimley-Horn, will host a virtual public meeting to preview draft design concepts for First Ave. N., Second Ave. N. and Riverfront Park. 6-7:30 p.m. Register

Maury Alliance - Social Media Workshop

This Social Media Workshop is geared toward paid advertising. Facebook and Instagram will be covered. All retailers are welcome to attend. Maury Alliance, downstairs conference room, 106 West Sixth Street. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information

Intro Nashville Program: Virtual Informational Session

Intro Nashville provides participants with the tools that help unlock connections to the city. In a multiday, immersive format, participants discover what makes the region unique, Nashville’s history, the region’s economy, the inner working of our public and private sectors while establishing new relationships with local business and community leaders. This virtual information session will share the benefits and value of the Intro Nashville Program. Register to receive your Zoom information. 10-10:30 a.m. Information

Gallatin Young Professionals – Let’s Get Lunch

Join other young professionals in the Gallatin area as they visit local eateries each month. Prince Street Pizza & Pub, 123 E. Prince Street. Dutch style. 11:30 a.m.-12:30. Information

Women in Business Lunch – Maury Alliance

Speaker: Claire Crowell, founder & CEO of Hattie Jane’s Creamery. Puckett’s, 15 Public Square, Columbia. Members $20, non-members $25. Information

THURSDAY, OCT. 21

Membership 101 - Maury Alliance

An opportunity to maximize your membership and discover way to get involved with other chamber members. Maury Alliance, downstairs conference room. 106 West Sixth Street. 3:30-4:30 p.m. Information

Clarksville Chamber of Commerce Business after Hours

An opportunity to make meaningful business connections. Five Star Media Group, 1640 Old Russellville Pike. Free. No registration required. 5-7 p.m. Information

OCT. 21-22

Rippavilla Plantation Tours

Tours will focus on sharing the stories of the Cheairs family and the Battle of Spring Hill, which was pivotal in understanding why there was a battle in Franklin the following day. Tickets are $25 and limited. 6-7 p.m. Rippavilla, 5700 Main Street, Spring Hill. Information

OCT. 23-24

Centennial Craft Festival

Free fall celebration featuring a variety of local food, drinks, music and handmade goods in the Musicians Corner area of Centennial Park, West End and 27th Avenue. A program of Centennial Park Conservancy. Information

MONDAY, OCT. 25

Gallatin Chamber of Commerce Membership Luncheon

Mayor Paige Brown will speak on the state of the city. EPIC Event Center, 392 W. Main Street, Gallatin. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. $18 for member early registration, $20 after Friday deadline, $25 at the door or non-members. Reservations are required. Information

TUESDAY, OCT. 26

Gallatin Networking Power Lunch

Join other Gallatin Chamber Members and visit various eateries in Gallatin to network with like-minded professionals. Cancun Lagoon, 382 Sumner Hall Dr. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Information

Williamson Chamber: Women in Business Mixer

Party Fowl Cool Springs, 1914 Galleria Blvd., Franklin. 4-6 p.m. Free. Registration required for this event. Information

OCT. 28-31

Ghost Tours at The Hermitage

A haunted tour of the mansion, grounds and cemetery. Fee: $35 for Hermitage members and $40 for non-members. Not recommended for guests younger than 12. Two tours nightly, 7, 9 p.m. Tours happen rain or shine and no refunds. The Hermitage, 4580 Rachel’s Lane, Nashville. Information

FRIDAY, OCT. 29

Policy Talks

A monthly community forum featuring elected officials discussing issues of interest to the Tennessee Legislature and Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss the issues in greater depth with their constituents. Columbia State Community College, Community Room Building A, 1226 Liberty Pike, Franklin. 7:30-8:30 a.m. No charge for Williamson, Inc. Business Partners & Guests, open to the general public. Information

TUESDAY, NOV. 2

Williamson County State of the Schools

Updates from Williamson County School Superintendent Jason Golden and Franklin Special School District Superintendent Dr. David Snowden. Williamson County Ag Expo Park, 4215 Long Lane, Franklin. 11 a.m. door open, Noon. $85 for members, $100 for non-members, guests, $1,500 company table of 10. Lunch provided by Corky’s. Information

SATURDAY, NOV. 6

Veterans Day Breakfast

Annual Veterans Day breakfast to celebrate and honor the men and women in uniform. Keynote Speaker: Carlton W. Kent, who served as the 16th sergeant major of the U.S. Marine Corps. Military & civilian business casual. Member and non-members $25. APSU’s Morgan University Center, 601 College Street, Clarksville. 7:30-8:30 a.m. Information