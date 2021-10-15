Football-skin sofa? Byard has big plans for turnover stash

VOL. 45 | NO. 42 | Friday, October 15, 2021

Kevin Byard has talked at length this year about the Titans needing to force more turnovers. Now he’s leading by example.

The Titans have now forced four turnovers this season, and Byard has three of them, including two in Sunday’s 37-19 win over Jacksonville.

Byard even got his first NFL touchdown on the opening series of the game, returning Dan Arnold’s fumble 30 yards to the end zone.

At the end of the game, Byard had an interception to snuff out a consolation Jaguars threat. The touchdown was his third career fumble recovery, and the late pick was the 20th of his six-year career. He’s a guy who has always had a knack for being around the football.

Byard took both footballs that he snagged home with him, and they will go into his growing collection.

“I save all my turnovers. I’ve got a lot in my closet right now,” the former Middle Tennessee State University player says. “Honestly, I don’t know what I’m going to do with it, but I think I’m going to have them made into a custom leather couch or chair.”

Byard was most excited Sunday about the fumble return for a score.

“I had four pick sixes in college, so it’s been a long time coming,” he adds of finding the end zone. “I’m just excited to get my first touchdown.”

For a Titans defense that has had its share of struggles this year, Byard’s big plays are certainly welcome, and the Titans hope his closet full of memories continues to fill to the point that he can have that custom leather couch.