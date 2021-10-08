VW, Conservation Fund transfer land for Cherokee Forest

VOL. 45 | NO. 41 | Friday, October 8, 2021

CHATTANOOGA (AP) — Volkswagen of America and The Conservation Fund have completed their effort to transfer land to be included in the Cherokee National Forest, they said.

The move is part of Volkswagen's $1.25 million donation to the fund, they said Tuesday in a news release. The effort will benefit the area around the company's Chattanooga plant, the release said.

The transfer includes about 1,500 acres (607 hectares) to the U.S. Forest Service. It consists of three separate tracts near the VW plant.

Protecting the land will enhance efforts to preserve wildlife habitats and cultural resources, improve water quality and provide more recreation access and environmental education, the release said.

The land is located in Monroe, Polk and Cocke counties and is now open for public use and recreation.