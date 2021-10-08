Jackson site chosen for possible industrial development

VOL. 45 | NO. 41 | Friday, October 8, 2021

JACKSON (AP) — A large parcel of land in Jackson has been selected by state economic development officials for possible industrial development.

The 316-acre site, which is served by a railroad line, is located near Highway 223 in Jackson. It has been selected to join the Select Tennessee Certified Sites program, which has helped communities prepare industrial sites for private investment and job creation since 2012, the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development said in a news release Monday.

Sites in the program are used to attract businesses to the state. Companies have invested nearly $2 billion in projects located on certified sites, which accounts for over 7,700 job commitments, Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe said.

Certified sites have at least 20 acres of developable land for industrial operations, documented environmental conditions and geotechnical analysis, existing onsite utilities or a formal plan to extend utilities to the site, and truck-quality road access, the department said.