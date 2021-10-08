Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 45 | NO. 41 | Friday, October 8, 2021

Stocks give up an early gain, end lower on Wall Street

The Associated Press

Updated 3:24PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

Stocks gave up an early gain and ended lower on Wall Street Monday.

Most sectors ended in the red, led by technology companies and banks.

The S&P 500 lost 0.7%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also fell 0.7% and the Nasdaq fell 0.6%.

Energy companies held up better than the rest of the market as the price of crude oil rose 1.5% to just over $80 a barrel.

Investors are looking ahead to the beginning of company earnings reports this week.

JPMorgan Chase delivers its results on Wednesday. Bond trading was closed for the Columbus Day holiday.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0