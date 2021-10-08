Home > Article
VOL. 45 | NO. 41 | Friday, October 8, 2021
Stocks give up an early gain, end lower on Wall Street
The Associated Press
Updated 3:24PM
Stocks gave up an early gain and ended lower on Wall Street Monday.
Most sectors ended in the red, led by technology companies and banks.
The S&P 500 lost 0.7%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also fell 0.7% and the Nasdaq fell 0.6%.
Energy companies held up better than the rest of the market as the price of crude oil rose 1.5% to just over $80 a barrel.
Investors are looking ahead to the beginning of company earnings reports this week.
JPMorgan Chase delivers its results on Wednesday. Bond trading was closed for the Columbus Day holiday.