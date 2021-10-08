Stock indexes closing lower as jobs data sparks questions

VOL. 45 | NO. 41 | Friday, October 8, 2021

U.S. stock indexes are closing lower Friday after a weak jobs report sparked questions about when the Federal Reserve could pare back its immense support for the markets.

The S&P 500 fell 0.2% after wavering throughout the day.

Government data showed far fewer jobs were created last month than economists forecast. The jobs report is among the most anticipated pieces of economic data, and the reaction to its release was a confused one.

U.S. stocks moved up and down throughout the day, as did Treasury yields.

The price of U.S. oil briefly rose to its highest level since 2014.