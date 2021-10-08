Firestone Building Products to expand Nashville headquarters

VOL. 45 | NO. 41 | Friday, October 8, 2021

Firestone Building Products officials announced today the company will expand operations in Nashville, creating 28 new jobs and a $13 million investment.

Headquartered in Nashville with operations worldwide, Firestone Building Products was recently acquired by Holcim Participations (US) Inc., a global leader in sustainable building solutions. The company decided to maintain headquarters operations in Nashville and retained more than 200 employees in addition to the expansion.

Firestone Building Products is a leading manufacturer and supplier of roofing and building envelope solutions.