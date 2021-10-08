Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 45 | NO. 41 | Friday, October 8, 2021

Vanderbilt announces $10M donation to law school

Updated 7:00AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Vanderbilt University announced on Wednesday that an alumnus and Board of Trust member has donated $10 million to the law school.

Justin Ishbia graduated from the Vanderbilt School of Law in 2004 and is the founder and managing partner of Shore Capital Partners, according to a news release from the school.

Law school Dean Chris Guthrie said the donation will be used to recruit and support top students. It will also fund a building renovation project that will add classroom space and create a student support suite.

Ishbia in 2015 established a scholarship to provide financial support for Law School students. He also is a member of the Vanderbilt Law School Board of Advisors.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0