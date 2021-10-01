Home > Article
VOL. 45 | NO. 40 | Friday, October 1, 2021
Stocks edge higher as Wall Street shakes off volatility
The Associated Press
Updated 3:20PM
Stocks are closing slightly higher on Wall Street Wednesday as investors shook off a bout of volatility after nearly a week of high volatility.
Major indexes recovered from early losses after the market turned around after Senator Mitch McConnell offered Democrats a short-term extension of the debt ceiling, relieving some of the uncertainty over a possible government shutdown.
The S&P 500 rose 0.4% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 03% while the Nasdaq Composite closed 0.5% higher.
Energy prices are retreating after a strong rally that contributed to renewed inflation fears among investors.