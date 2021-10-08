VOL. 45 | NO. 41 | Friday, October 8, 2021

Fall Tennessee Craft Fair. The annual fair will feature more than 200 craft artists. Also live demonstrations, children’s activities and food. Admission and parking free. Centennial Park, 2500 West End Ave. Friday & Saturday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Information

FRIDAY, OCT. 8

Comedy by the Campfire

An event to raise money for vulnerable children through Hope’s Bridge. Muletown Farms, 6720 Old Zion Road, Columbia. Comedy show featuring local comedian Barrett Bingham. Fee: $35, includes food and comedy show. 6-8 p.m. Information

SATURDAY, OCT. 9

Homer Bradley Motorcycle Ride for the Sumner County Food Bank

Registration: 9 a.m. Ride: 10 a.m. Gallatin’s Historic Downtown Square. Fee: $20 per bike, $10 for second rider, includes lunch. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Information

Jazz Fest – Columbia

Coffee Shop sessions: 9:30 a.m. Dustin Hanusch @ Tennessee Coffee Co; 10:30 a.m. Reggie Murray @ Muletown Coffee Roastery; 12:30 p.m. Dustin Hanusch @ The Fad-ed Farmhouse. Vintage Winery Stage: Noon Muletown Jazz Collective; 1:30 p.m. Mer-chants of Cool; 3 p.m. The Look Aways; 4:30 p.m. James Dasilva Trio; 6 p.m. Stephanie Adlington Trip; 7:30 p.m. Cord Martin Quartet, featuring Paula Chavis. Vintage Winery, 616 N Main Street, Columbia. Information

SATURDAYS THROUGH OCT. 31

Ghosts of Gallatin Haunted Tour

Local author Allen Sircy will explore the darker side of the town with family-friendly tales of ghostly encounters, history and folklore. Gallatin Historic Square. 7-8:30 p.m. rain or shine. Fee: $20 Information

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 13

Chamber West: On the Road to Transit

An update on transit in Nashville from Steve Bland, CEO of WeGo Public Transit and Faye DiMassimo, senior adviser for transportation and infrastructure for Metro Nashville, on the development of the Hillsboro Transit Center and other changes on the horizon for public transit. Hampton Inn & Suites-Green Hills, 2324 Crestmoor Road, Nashville. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information

Monthly Chamber Coffee – Maury Alliance

A free event for members and future members. Coffee and lite refreshments will be served. Bring your business cards. Williams Funeral Home, 2517 Trotwood Ave., Columbia. 9-10 a.m. Information

Free Small Business Consulting

Take advantage of free consulting from Danny Coleman, your local TN Small Business Development Center consultant. Get access to free advice and resources around marketing, operations, finance and everything else. Free, but registration is required. Maury Alliance, 106 6th Street, Columbia. 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Information

OCT. 13-15

TACL Conference

Tennessee Association of Community Leadership is a volunteer association that builds, supports and enhances community leadership development in each county across the state. Member rate: $140, Non-member rate: $160. Information, including registration, meeting sites, hotel, etc.: https://leadershiptennessee.com/tacl/?page_id=52 or 615 452-4000

THURSDAY, OCT. 14

Williamson County Young Professionals on Location

The Little Course, 400 Franklin Road, Franklin. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information

Nashville Chamber Chat

A Zoom meeting to learn from Chamber staff about member benefits and involvement opportunities. 1-2 p.m. Information

OCT. 15-17

40th annual Pow Wow

The Native American Indian Association will host its 40th annual Pow Wow at Long Hunter State Park. Music, Native crafts, native dancers from across U.S. compete. Fee: $8, children & seniors $4. Cash only. Long Hunter State Park, 2910 Hobson Pike, Nashville. Gates open 9 a.m. Information

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 20

Maury Alliance

This Social Media Workshop is geared toward paid advertising. Facebook and Instagram will be covered. All retailers are welcome to attend. Maury Alliance – Downstairs Conference Room, 106 West 6th Street. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information

Gallatin Young Professionals

Join other young professionals in the Gallatin area as they visit local eateries each month. Prince Street Pizza & Pub, 123 E. Prince Street. Dutch style. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Information

Women in Business Lunch – Maury Alliance

Speaker: Claire Crowell, founder & CEO of Hattie Jane’s Creamery. Puckett’s, 15 Public Square, Columbia. Fee: $20 members; $25 non-members. Information

THURSDAY, OCT. 21

Maury Alliance Membership 101

Learn how to maximize your membership and discover ways to get involved with other chamber members. Maury Alliance, Downstairs Conference Room. 106 West 6th Street. 3:30-4:30 p.m. Information

Clarksville Chamber of Commerce Business after Hours

A networking event to make meaningful business connections. Five Star Media Group, 1640 Old Russellville Pike. Free. No registration required. 5-7 p.m. Information

OCT. 21-22

Rippavilla Plantation Tours

Tours will focus on sharing the stories of the Cheairs family and the Battle of Spring Hill which was pivotal in understanding why there was a battle in Franklin the following day. Fee: $25 per person and are limited. 6-7 p.m. Rippavilla, 5700 Main Street, Spring Hill. Information

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 26

Women in Business Mixer

Party Fowl Cool Springs, 1914 Galleria Blvd., Franklin. 4-6 p.m. Fee: free. Registration required for this event. Information

FRIDAY, OCT. 29

Policy Talks

Williamson, Inc. Policy Talks is a monthly community forum featuring elected officials centered on the issues being discussed in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss the issues in greater depth with their constituents. Columbia State Community College, Community Room – Building A, 1226 Liberty Pike, Franklin. 7:30-8:30 a.m. Fee: no charge for Williamson, Inc. Business Partners & Guests, open to the general public. Information

SATURDAY, NOV. 6

Veterans Day Breakfast

Annual Veterans Day breakfast to celebrate and honor the men and women in uniform. Keynote Speaker: Carlton W. Kent., who served as the 16th sergeant major of the U.S. Marine Corps. Military & civilian dress is business casual. $25 for members and non-members. APSU Morgan University Center, 601 College Street, Clarksville. 7:30-8:30 a.m. Information