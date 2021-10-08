VOL. 45 | NO. 41 | Friday, October 8, 2021

Landry one of few bright for Titans' defense By Terry McCormick



The Titans have waited for four years for Harold Landry to show signs of being a consistent pass rusher.

The 2018 second-round pick from Boston College had 4.5 sacks in his rookie season and improved the following year with nine sacks. But in 2020, as the Titans defense fell into the abyss, Landry’s sack numbers dipped to 5.5.

Now in a contract year, Landry is off to a hot start, and has been one of the few consistent Titans on a decidedly inconsistent defense.

Landry had a sack and two other tackles for loss against the Jets, giving him 2.5 sacks in four games. He also came into the game off an effort against the Colts in which he was credited with 12 quarterback pressures, five hits and half a sack.

For Landry, it’s about continuing to improve and get better at his craft. In training camp, outside linebackers coach Ryan Crow would not let him use his signature bend move, making Landry develop other pass rush techniques to employ to avoid being one-dimensional.

“It’s nice to look at the tape and you get gratification from seeing yourself making strides and getting results, but I’m always critical of myself,” Landry says. “I just feel like I’m improving each week, and that’s the goal.”

As for getting sacks, Landry adds he believes his numbers will go up if he keeps getting consistent pressure.

“That’s just the first step to getting sacks, but I feel like they’ll come. I just feel like I have to keep being relentless in getting to the quarterback and they’ll come. I’m not really worried about that. I’m not really paying attention to outside people giving me attention.

“But it’s nice I guess.

“The film doesn’t lie. It shows if you’re around the quarterback. Sacks are just one part of that.”