VOL. 45 | NO. 40 | Friday, October 1, 2021

Stocks rise on Wall Street, led by tech, banks; oil near $79 The Associated Press Print | Front Page | Email this story To:



From:



Message:

From (email):



Message:



Stocks are closing with solid gains on Wall Street Tuesday, erasing most of the previous day's losses.

The S&P 500 rose 1.1%, with technology companies and banks leading the gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.9% and the Nasdaq rose 1.3%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.53%. Energy prices rose again, with U.S. oil climbing 1.7% to just under $79 per barrel.

Natural gas futures jumped 9.5%. The Institute for Supply Management released an encouraging report that showed the services sector continued growing in September and at a faster pace than economists expected.