Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 45 | NO. 40 | Friday, October 1, 2021

Stocks rise on Wall Street, led by tech, banks; oil near $79

The Associated Press

Updated 3:09PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

Stocks are closing with solid gains on Wall Street Tuesday, erasing most of the previous day's losses.

The S&P 500 rose 1.1%, with technology companies and banks leading the gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.9% and the Nasdaq rose 1.3%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.53%. Energy prices rose again, with U.S. oil climbing 1.7% to just under $79 per barrel.

Natural gas futures jumped 9.5%. The Institute for Supply Management released an encouraging report that showed the services sector continued growing in September and at a faster pace than economists expected.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0