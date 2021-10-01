New Tennessee license plate unveiled

VOL. 45 | NO. 40 | Friday, October 1, 2021

Gov. Bill Lee today unveiled the state’s next standard license plate chosen by Tennesseans through a statewide vote.

More than 300,000 Tennessee residents cast a vote, with 42% voting for the winning design.

New plates will be available online and in-person beginning Jan. 3 as residents complete their annual tag renewal. As many as 100,000 plates per week will be produced to meet initial inventory demands.

Per Tennessee statute, the plate is redesigned every eight years if funds are approved in the General Assembly’s annual budget. Statute also requires the display of “Tennessee,” “Volunteer State” and “TNvacation.com” on the plate, as well as county name and expiration year decal locations.

Statute provides that Tennesseans may select an “In God We Trust” plate option.

This new license plate design will replace the current plate that launched in 2006 with modifications in 2011, 2016 and 2017.