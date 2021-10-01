Home > Article
VOL. 45 | NO. 40 | Friday, October 1, 2021
Stocks fall as tech retreats; oil price hits 7-year high
The Associated Press
Stocks are closing lower Monday as big technology companies such as Apple and Microsoft take losses.
The S&P 500 fell 1.3% while the tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 2.1%.
Meanwhile, the price of U.S. oil rose to $77.62 per barrel, the highest close since 2014, as OPEC and allied oil producers stuck to a plan for cautious production increases even as global demand for crude rises.
Higher energy prices helped oil companies gain ground.
Tesla rose 0.8% after the electric vehicle maker reported surprisingly good third-quarter deliveries.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.49% from 1.47% Friday.