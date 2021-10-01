Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 45 | NO. 40 | Friday, October 1, 2021

New York City FC, Nashville play to scoreless tie

Updated 7:23AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Joe Willis made three saves to help Nashville tie New York City FC 0-0 on Sunday in a match between two of the Eastern Conference's top teams.

It was a familiar storyline for Nashville (11-3-14), which has posted more ties this season than any other MLS squad.

Sean Johnson had three saves for NYCFC (11-10-7). It has gone three games — 329 minutes — without scoring.

Jesús Medina's bending shot in the 17th minute was reflective of NYCFC's missed opportunities.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0