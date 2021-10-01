Tennessee gets $116K from FEMA for flood victims' mental health

VOL. 45 | NO. 40 | Friday, October 1, 2021

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee officials say they are receiving more than $116,000 in federal funding to address the mental health needs of victims of deadly flooding in August.

The Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services says the money through the Federal Emergency Management Agency will be directed toward services for survivors of the Aug. 21 flooding that killed 20 people in Humphreys County.

The aid will also support residents in adjacent Dickson, Hickman and Houston counties.

The funding is expected to provide services for up to 60 days through the Centerstone organization.

The department is applying for additional FEMA grant money to extend services for up to nine months.