Stocks end higher, but not by enough to erase weekly losses

Friday, October 1, 2021

Stocks rebounded on Wall Street Friday but still ended with their worst weekly decline since February.

The S&P 500 added 1.1%, led by companies that would benefit the most from a healthier economy.

Airlines, hotels and companies hurt by restrictions on travel and other activites had some of the biggest gains.

Merck leaped 8.4% after saying its experimental pill to treat COVID-19 cut hospitalizations and deaths by half.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell back to 1.47% from 1.52% late Thursday. It was trading at 1.32% a bit over a week ago. Oil prices rose again.