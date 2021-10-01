Home > Article
VOL. 45 | NO. 40 | Friday, October 1, 2021
Stocks end higher, but not by enough to erase weekly losses
Updated 3:20PM
Stocks rebounded on Wall Street Friday but still ended with their worst weekly decline since February.
The S&P 500 added 1.1%, led by companies that would benefit the most from a healthier economy.
Airlines, hotels and companies hurt by restrictions on travel and other activites had some of the biggest gains.
Merck leaped 8.4% after saying its experimental pill to treat COVID-19 cut hospitalizations and deaths by half.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell back to 1.47% from 1.52% late Thursday. It was trading at 1.32% a bit over a week ago. Oil prices rose again.