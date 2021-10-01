Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 45 | NO. 40 | Friday, October 1, 2021

Stocks end higher, but not by enough to erase weekly losses

Updated 3:20PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

Stocks rebounded on Wall Street Friday but still ended with their worst weekly decline since February.

The S&P 500 added 1.1%, led by companies that would benefit the most from a healthier economy.

Airlines, hotels and companies hurt by restrictions on travel and other activites had some of the biggest gains.

Merck leaped 8.4% after saying its experimental pill to treat COVID-19 cut hospitalizations and deaths by half.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell back to 1.47% from 1.52% late Thursday. It was trading at 1.32% a bit over a week ago. Oil prices rose again.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0